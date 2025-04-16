Colts Offense Can Elevate with Colston Loveland
The Indianapolis Colts struggled on offense this past season despite having many strong pieces on that side of the ball. Wide receivers Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and Michael Pittman Jr. are all rock-solid playmakers, and running back Jonathan Taylor returned to form in 2024. The offensive line, despite dealing with injuries, was a major plus, and it returns three starters along with multiple young draft picks from last year.
The two biggest hindrances on the offense last year were the quarterback position and the tight end position. Quarterback is certainly the big one, but the issues at signal caller shouldn't take away from just how bad the tight end play in Indy was last season. According to Pro Football Focus, the Colts had two tight ends with a drop rate over 10%, and each tight end on the team averaged 1.00 yards per route run or fewer on the year.
Regardless of quarterback play, the Colts' tight end room wasn't good enough last season. With Kylen Granson out of the picture and the rest of the room on the hot seat, the Colts need a big swing in this draft to solve this problem. Colston Loveland could be the solution for the Colts.
Loveland's blend of size, speed, and production is exactly what the Colts need out of their starting tight end going forward.
Run-After-Catch Ability
The Colts' tight ends struggled to create after the catch last season, which contributed to their meager showing in the receiving department. This isn't an issue for Loveland, as he excels at converting from pass catcher to ball carrier the second a pass hits his hands. He doesn't waste any movement, and he is as smooth as it gets in his ability to turn upfield and maintain full speed.
Loveland suffered from bad quarterback play and a fairly simplistic scheme at Michigan, but the traits are certainly there on his college film. He could be an absolute weapon in the Colts' mesh and their screen game at the next level. He doesn't force many missed tackles, but like Downs, he knows how to work upfield and steal a few hidden yards on every catch.
Smooth Separator
Loveland is arguably the top route runner at tight end in this draft. He is a silky-smooth mover with excellent footwork and lower body flexibility. He can stop on a dime in the open field, and he breaks down his hips with ease when executing hitches and curls. He is also strong on speed cuts, maintaining his full speed in and out of his breaks.
For the Colts, adding a player like Loveland would give the team another true isolation threat on the inside alongside Downs. If teams want to roll coverage over the top of Pierce or pinch Downs underneath, Loveland is more than capable of separating against off-coverage at the next level. He can be a quick option in the passing game that a quarterback can rely on to get open.
Ups and Downs as a Blocker
Loveland is far from the best blocker in this class, as he struggles mightily against suspecting defenders and ones heading downhill. That being said, he's far from a liability in this area of his game. He will need a creative offensive coordinator to shield him, but he can be an asset in the blocking game if used more on the move and more outside of the box.
Michigan liked to run Loveland in motion prior to the snap and get him going on trap and insert runs. He was pretty stout on those calls and even had some good flashes of rocking opposing defenders. He is also a major plus when put out wide against defensive backs, leading to some upside as a player used in bunched/stacked sets in the NFL. He even showcased some plus ability as a down blocker on pin/pull runs to his side of the field.
Overall, Loveland is not a good enough blocker to be left on an island against a defensive end, but he can be an asset in the ground game if used the right way.
Additional Vertical Upside
Loveland isn't the fastest player on the field, but he does offer some vertical ball upside with his body control and positioning. At Michigan, they would occasionally throw back shoulder fades to him down the field, especially when JJ McCarthy was his quarterback. He was fantastic in these opportunities, effortlessly stacking his defender only to pivot and catch balls down the field with ease.
The Colts like to attack defenses vertically down the field, this includes the use of the tight end position on the vertical plane. Loveland may not have the same juice as a player like Jelani Woods but he can stack opposing players and make plays down the field.
The Bottom Line
Loveland may not be the perfect fit for the Colts in this draft, as his blocking isn't quite where it needs to be, but he's pretty close. He is a fantastic route runner, a smooth mover out in space, and he can create extra yards with the ball in his hand. He is already a fairly complete player on film, and he still has room to grow as he matures in the NFL.
The Colts like to use their tight ends in a multitude of ways, and Loveland is the type of player that could fill many of those gaps. He can operate as the sniffer tight end who can kick out wide as a pass catcher (similar to Granson over the past few seasons) while also giving the team some snaps on the line of scrimmage to keep defenses honest. He might be viewed as an upgrade over Granson with the upside to become more with proper development.
The Colts could have Loveland as their top tight end in this draft and it wouldn't surprise me in the slightlest. He is a solid prospect with a high floor, and his ceiling isn't that low either. He could easily become a consistent 800+ yard player per season if everything goes right in his development. That aspect alone is worth the 14th overall pick for the Colts in this draft.
