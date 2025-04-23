Colts Advised to Switch Spots with AFC Rival in Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are days away from being on the clock in the first round of the NFL draft -- or are they?
Colts general manager Chris Ballard has a track record of trading down during the draft, a strategy that may return in 2025. Indianapolis has either moved down or traded away its first-round pick in four of Ballard's drafts.
Looking at Thursday's big board, there are a number of prospects that the Colts may be aiming for that aren't left on the board with the 14th overall pick. Indianapolis likely has certain situations planned out, and some of those could include trading down.
In a new idea from Thomas Valentine at Pro Football Focus, he suggests a trade involving the Baltimore Ravens.
- Colts receive: Pick Nos. 27, 59, and a 2026 second-rounder
- Ravens receive: Pick No. 14
Theoretically, adding two second-round picks would probably appeal to Ballard's eye. There's always great talent on the board on day two, and the same should be true this year with a draft class that's been noticed for its depth.
"The Colts could have all eyes on tight end Tyler Warren in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft after missing out on Brock Bowers in 2024," Valentine wrote. "However, Chris Ballard may have to live with the possibility that he could miss out on another top tight end, with Warren expected to be off the board early. If that’s the case, don’t be shocked to see the Colts trade back. After all, Ballard loves his draft picks."
Valentine thinks the Colts' added picks would help strengthen the roster depth. When you cross-reference team needs with expected available talent in round two, the Colts would have a perfect opportunity to steal some more gifted players if they made this deal with Baltimore.
Valentine sees the Ravens stocking up their run defense and front seven with the 14th pick, if they take it. He's expecting a run on top-tier defensive linemen toward the end of round one, so the Ravens could move up and have their pick of the litter before too many are gone.
Ballard talked about this year's depth in the draft and mentioned that no matter what the team does, the player they take will fit the Colts' scheme.
"...I do think there's a lot of depth in this draft, especially when you start looking at (rounds) two through five, there's some really good depth," Ballard said. "Good players. I don't know there's many high end, but there are good players in the draft."
"... There are 257 picks, I think, in the draft. We don't have 257 players on our board. We'll have enough players in the first round to draft when our pick comes up. Whether we're at 14, whether we're at 10, whether we're at 25 – we will have a player we like that will be good for the Colts that we will take."
The draft will start at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 24.