Colts Two-Time All-Pro Not Considered a Top Talent
The Indianapolis Colts' defense has plenty of power, from the backfield to the trenches. Now with new coordinator Lou Anarumo running the show, it makes the stop troops for the Colts intriguing going into the 2025 season.
While the Colts signed cornerback Charvarius Ward, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is the best player on that side of the football. For the NFL Top 100 player rankings, it's shocking that Buckner wasn't placed in the ranks of the league's best names.
ESPN agrees and shows it by including Buckner on the biggest snubs from the illustrious Top 100 list. With the statements of NFL executives as the fuel, Jeremy Fowler had this to say about the situation, along with the quotes.
"Consistently one of the game's most underrated players, Buckner -- one of three DTs on the snubs last after six made the top 100 -- keeps producing," said Fowler. "Despite missing five games last year, Buckner averaged 0.54 sacks per game, his best clip since 2020. The Colts defensive attack still starts and stops with Buckner, whose 16.4 pass-rush win rate was among the best for defensive tackles."
An NFL personnel evaluator exclaimed the following about the three-time Pro Bowler: "He reminds me a lot of Calais Campbell." They concluded with "Long, high motor and can play well into his 30s."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Getting compared to company like Calais Campbell is something to be proud of. The ageless Campbell has played 17 seasons in the league, putting up fantastic career numbers of 917 tackles, 187 tackles for loss, and 110.5 sacks.
Buckner has put together a great career himself. He has two All-Pro nominations (second-team in 2019, first-team in 2020), 605 tackles, 88 tackles for loss, 175 QB hits, 28 pass breakups, and two fumble returns for touchdowns.
Buckner missed time in 2024 with a high ankle sprain, limiting him to 11 starts. Still, the veteran powerhouse grabbed 35 quarterback pressures, 61 tackles, and 6.5 sacks. Buckner also ranked fourth on the Colts in pressures despite missing siginficant time.
Buckner is a stalwart for the Colts' defense, and the duo of him and Grover Stewart makes Indy's defensive line a threat in the interior against any offensive line. Although Buckner didn't make the ranks, he's still one of the most impressive defensive tackles in the league heading into the 2025 season.