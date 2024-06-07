Colts Announce Preseason Schedule and Joint Practice Dates
The Indianapolis Colts finished up June's mandatory minicamp with a little bit of drama surrounding second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson. Some concerns followed Wednesday's practice after Richardson went the whole day without throwing a ball with his right arm, but the quarterback simply called it a "rest day".
Fortunately, there's plenty of time for Richardson to rest up after the end of minicamp. The team will return to the practice field for training camp that starts in late July ahead of a recently announced preseason schedule.
Indianapolis will take on three opponents in the preseason and have two joint practices scheduled before September's regular season kickoff.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Indianapolis Colts 2024 Preseason Schedule
- Denver Broncos @ Indianapolis Colts | Sun., August 11, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Arizona Cardinals @ Indianapolis Colts | Sat., August 17, 7:00 p.m. ET
- Indianapolis Colts @ Cincinnati Bengals | Thurs., August 22, 8:00 p.m. ET (Prime Video)
Joint practices are scheduled with both the Cardinals and the Bengals ahead of each game.
This year is only the second time the Colts have conducted joint practices with multiple teams in the same year.
Three games in 11 days is a compact schedule, but should leave plenty of recovery time before the first regular season game on September 8th. Added in the schedule is an extra primetime game, for whatever it may be worth.
Plenty of roster spots are on the line in this year's preseason with an overcrowded receiving room and some depleted health at the safety spot following an injury to Daniel Scott. These games will be perfect opportunities for players to show their value ahead of a revenge season for the Colts.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.