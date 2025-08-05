Colts Announce Starting Quarterback vs Ravens
After two weeks of training camp, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen has revealed Anthony Richardson Sr. will start at quarterback in this week's preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
Richardson will play the first quarter-and-a-half of Thursday night's game. Daniel Jones is expected to play out the rest of the second quarter. The two will flip roles in next week's game against the Green Bay Packers.
It's just the preseason, so it's hard to know if this means Richardson has the upper hand, but for now, he'll be the first quarterback Steichen wants to see. The 23-year-old is looking to defend his starting job entering year three after a first couple of seasons filled with injury and inconsistency.
Baltimore hosted the Colts for a joint practice today, where both quarterbacks had solid showings. Jake Arthur of Indianapolis on SI.com reported that Richardson took the initial first-team reps, going 7-for-9 in the passing game while Jones went 6-for-7.
Videos released by the Colts' social media accounts show highlights from both quarterbacks, with a few great catches from receivers. Steichen has preached consistency in his post-practice interviews, and both quarterbacks have largely demonstrated that in early practices.
The Colts will hold a joint practice with the Packers next Thursday, August 14, as the preseason comes to an end and regular season preparations ramp up. Fans will have the opportunity to attend said joint practice with tickets selling for $10.
