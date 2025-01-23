Colts' Anthony Richardson Gets Brutal Grade for 2024 Performance
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson hasn't had an ideal start to his NFL career. The former fourth-overall selection only saw four games in 2023 and declined in multiple facets of his game during the sophomore campaign.
However, there is still plenty of promise and confidence from Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard that Richardson can right the ship in year three. However, Pro Football Network's Ben Rolfe uses the QB+ metric, evaluating every NFL QB's performance with a letter grade.
For Richardson, it's an ugly rank at 37th out of 39 possible signal-callers, with a resounding F to boot.
The Colts have one more season to evaluate Richardson, but his poor play, combined with health concerns, doesn’t paint a positive picture.- Ben Rolfe | Pro Football Network
Rolfe is referring to Indy deciding to pick up or let go of Richardson's fifth-year option; that decision comes in 2026, but Richardson's 2025 will tell Indianapolis a lot about if they want to invest in him as their future leader under center.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Rolfe also points out Richardson's touchdown to interception ratio, which sat at eight to 12. While completing only 47.7% of his passes (126/264), he also fumbled nine times despite gaining 499 rushing yards and scoring six touchdowns on the ground.
That type of hectic play can't continue if Richardson wants to remain a Colts quarterback for years ahead.
Hopefully, Richardson can make a jump in his third year. Yet, after missing most of his rookie season, 2025 will feel more like a second year for the young QB.- Ben Rolfe | Pro Football Network
Richardson's third year in the NFL isn't a make-or-break year for him alone, but also for Steichen and Ballard. If Richardson either continues taking steps back in development or can't stay healthy for at least 14 or 15 games, the entire Colts franchise might be in store for a complete reset if they miss the playoffs for a fifth-straight year.
It's not an exaggeration to say everything is riding on the 2025 campaign and making the postseason for Indianapolis. There are stars on the squad like running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs, guard Quenton Nelson, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, and cornerback Kenny Moore II, but Richardson's success is the most important.
Steichen isn't a fool and understands what's at stake, and that will likely spur action from the quarterback whisperer to help Richardson get on track as a leader. The excuses are running out, as is time for Richardson, so he'll need to have the best season of his young career if he wants to install confidence in the front office and fans.
We'll have to wait and see for many months if Richardson will put it together to lead Indianapolis. However, the Senior Bowl, free agency, and the NFL draft ahead to put more pieces around the passer. If Steichen wants to succeed, talent must be acquired in unison with Richardson hitting his potential.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.