Colts' Tyler Warren Ranked with Fellow First-Rounder
The Indianapolis Colts addressed a major positional need with the 14th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft and selected tight end Tyler Warren out of Penn State.
Warren was one of the most sought-after prospects at tight end due to his rare combination of size, speed, and agility for a 6-foot-5, 260-pound player. In his senior season, Warren lined up out wide, in the slot, in the backfield, and even at quarterback in a true display of his versatility.
The Colts were the only team to host Warren for a top 30 visit before the draft, and were fortunate enough to have him fall into their lap on draft day. A few teams that drafted before Indianapolis were rumored to be interested in tight ends, but only one squad acted: the Chicago Bears.
The Bears landed on Michigan product Colston Loveland to be the answer in their offense, pairing him with 2024 first overall pick Caleb Williams.
Only time will tell how Warren and Loveland fare in the league, but Pro Football Focus expert John Kosko went ahead and ranked the two in 23rd and 24th place among all tight ends. Kosko clumped the two together, but did put Loveland at 23rd.
"We're lumping the two first-round rookies together," Kosko wrote. "Loveland and Warren were highly touted prospects and should be expected to produce immediately. Loveland was selected 10th overall after earning a 90.6 PFF receiving grade in 2024, while Warren went at No. 14 overall after posting a 93.4 PFF receiving grade. Time will tell how they adjust to the NFL."
Last year, Warren helped lead Penn State to the College Football Playoff semifinal. He put on a show in the quarterfinal against Boise State, hauling in six catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns.
On the season, Warren tallied 1,233 yards on 104 receptions for eight touchdowns through the air while adding 26 carries for 218 yards and four more scores on the ground. Whenever he got the ball in his hands, he was an instant threat to keep trucking down the field.
Warren should draw plenty of defensive attention in his rookie season. Indianapolis had one of the worst tight end rooms in the league last year, as four separate players failed to combine for 500 total yards. Warren will force defenses to respect him from day one, at least that's the hope.
Loveland was an equally wanted prospect in the draft, but may have to split reps with Cole Kmet in his rookie year. There's a solid chance Warren ends up with better numbers, solely because he'll play more snaps.
Considering the state of Indy's tight end room last year, the bar is on the floor for Warren. Almost anything is better than what Colts fans dealt with in 2024, so there's really no pressure for Warren to perform at an elite level from the start.
