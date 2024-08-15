NFL Fantasy Expert Says Colts Anthony Richardson a ‘Must Draft’ at QB
The Indianapolis Colts 2024 roster features multiple players who can qualify as dynamic for fantasy football lineups. Names like running back Jonathan Taylor and receiver Michael Pittman Jr. jump off the page due to their explosiveness, consistency, and reliability in the Shane Steichen-led offensive attack. However, quarterback Anthony Richardson has the type of skills to potentially carry fantasy teams deep into playoff contention or to a championship trophy.
Sports Illustrated’s fantasy expert Michael Fabiano released a piece detailing the top 10 fantasy football ‘must drafts’ for the upcoming season. To no surprise, Richardson qualifies for the list and Fabiano gushes about the fantasy upside of the second-year field general.
“I love mobile, rushing quarterbacks, and Richardson checks those boxes. He was well on his way to busting out in 2023, averaging more than 22 points in his first three games as a rookie. Unfortunately, he missed the remainder of the season with an injured shoulder. The dual-threat Richardson could push to become a top-five quarterback, and you can land him in the fifth round.”- Michael Fabiano | Sports Illustrated
Richardson has so much ability from the quarterback position that it will undoubtedly force opposing defenses to allocate resources just to confirm he won’t start running outside the pocket. Now, factor in the arm talent and an ability to make any throw from multiple angles, and the rest of the Colts team can feast on unsuspecting defenses. Richardson’s dual-threat prowess forces even the best defensive ends, linebackers, and secondaries to second-guess their decision, given everything Richardson can accomplish from inside and out of the passing pocket.
While he only saw four games last year, Richardson has returned and is looking solid in camp and joint practices ahead of the regular season. If Richardson can stay on the field and avoid injuries for the 2024 campaign, fantasy managers will be able to relax, sit back, and watch the points pile up week after week. Richardson has the skills to erupt in fantasy football leagues for the 2024 campaign, and it makes perfect sense why. The Colts have one of their most bright and potentially exciting offenses with the regular season just weeks away.
