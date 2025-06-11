Colts' Anthony Richardson May Be Near End as Starting QB
Heading into the 2025 NFL season, it's nothing short of a critical season for the future of Anthony Richardson and his time with the Indianapolis Colts.
Following a bumpy two years in the fold for the Colts, this offseason has paved the way for a make-or-break year for Richardson. Free agent quarterback Daniel Jones was signed aboard the team in free agency on a one-year deal, is set to compete for this team's starting job in the weeks ahead of next season, and even if Richardson is the one to win out that QB1 gig, he'll have a viable replacement waiting in the ranks ready to take the reins of this room if things start to go off course.
So, if there was ever a time for Richardson to put the pieces together in his development as a pro quarterback, now is certainly the moment to present that before he finds himself at risk of losing his starting job.
But now with Richardson's latest shoulder injury to take him out of OTAs and minicamps, allowing Jones to get an increasing number of early reps, the concerns have only continued to linger on what could surround the future of the Colts' former fourth-overall pick in this Indianapolis offense.
ESPN's Dan Graziano recently outlined one major quarterback question for every team across the NFL this season, where the Colts had one jarring question worth mentioning: Have we seen the last of Anthony Richardson as the starter in Indianapolis?
"The Colts already brought in veteran Daniel Jones to compete with Richardson for the starting QB role, and now Richardson is dealing with an injury to his throwing shoulder -- the same one that ended his rookie season early in 2023. If Richardson continues to struggle with health issues and Jones shows he can operate the offense, it's possible the Colts roll with Jones this season and look into moving on from Richardson -- the fourth pick in the 2023 draft -- as early as next offseason."
While it was always known Richardson was a bit of a raw prospect who could take a bit of time to develop coming out of the draft, there just haven't been enough signs on the field to truly cement the 23-year-old as the franchise's quarterback of the future, and without those signs coming to form this season, it might be the tipping point to officially end his tenure.
Richardson has many ways to improve heading into his third year to re-instill the confidence in his ceiling within the Colts' offense. That'll center upon his ability to complete better than 47 percent of his passes like last year, limit his turnovers both through the air and on the ground, and perhaps most importantly, stay on the field throughout a 17-game season.
It remains to be seen if Richardson can make everything click heading into year three, but if Jones ends up as the one getting that nod, don't be shocked if that marks the last time we see him on the field starting for the Colts.