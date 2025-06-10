Colts' Anthony Richardson in Basement of QB Ranks
The Indianapolis Colts are facing a huge offseason and mandatory minicamp this week, as this season might decide how the franchise pivots going forward.
The biggest subject for this team is the QB battle between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. However, Richardson is now dealing with another injury, this time to his throwing shoulder, the same shoulder that removed 13 games from Richardson's rookie campaign, sustaining an AC joint sprain.
With a rough 2024 and another injury setback, Fox Sports' Henry McKenna has Richardson deep in the back of the QB rankings, sitting at the 28th spot.
"It would be extremely exciting if the Richardson experiment finally looked like a success. It just also feels a little unrealistic, given how tense things will get with GM Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen likely on the hot seat. There is almost a 100 percent chance that Richardson and Daniel Jones will both start for this team."
McKenna isn't wrong to say both quarterbacks will likely start. Jones may start week one, even with a healthy Richardson. However, Richardson has far more tools to work with and fits Shane Steichen's offensive scheme far better.
But the reality is that Richardson has played a mere 15 of 34 total games this season, which doesn't bode well for his starting role if he secures it. Indianapolis wants Richardson to sustain a full 17-game season, but it's unlikely given how easily he gets injured.
Richardson's future with Indianapolis hangs in the balance this year, as he has to produce (and stay on the field more than 11-12 games) to give the Colts confidence he's the answer at quarterback for 2024 and beyond.
If Richardson underperforms when he returns during training camp, it might be curtains for his time leading Steichen's offense. Richardson has simply struggled during his 15 career games as a passer, barely completing 50 percent of his passes while throwing more interceptions than touchdowns.
Richardson has to elevate if he gets the opportunity. Jones, on the other hand, is currently the undisputed QB1 for Indianapolis and will keep that role until Richardson returns and can play effective football.
All eyes of the NFL are focused on Richardson and how his shoulder issues pan out. So far, he's been as injury prone as an NFL name can be, with plenty of pressure to become what Indianapolis drafted him fourth-overall to be: the franchise quarterback of the future.
Mandatory minicamp rolls out from Tuesday, June 10th, until Thursday, June 12th. It will be a subject to talk about how Jones operates and Richardson recovers from his shoulder soreness.
