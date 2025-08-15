Colts' Anthony Richardson Sr. Opens Up on QB Battle
The Indianapolis Colts will see the Green Bay Packers tomorrow at 1 pm EST for their second preseason game of the year. For quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr., it's a huge game despite the end result meaning nothing in the win-loss column.
Richardson was supposed to play more against the Baltimore Ravens last Thursday, but didn't respond correctly to free defender David Ojabo. This resulted in Richardson sustaining a massive hit that abruptly ended his night just a handful of snaps in.
Richardson had an opportunity to play against the Packers during the team's final joint practice and training camp outing for 2025. Neither quarterback excelled, but Richardson did appear to outperform fellow QB Daniel Jones.
After the practice, Richardson was interviewed by the media and answered important questions regarding his third year and the ongoing battle to start with Jones.
First, Richardson was asked if he had accomplished what he set out to do during training camp. Here was what the former fourth-overall pick had to say.
“Yeah, no. I say 50-50. I feel like I'm still trying to solidify myself in this offense. I'm still trying to win the job, obviously. I'm just still trying to just grow. So I would say, there's some type of improvement, but I haven't pretty much, so to speak, achieved anything yet.”
This is a humble answer from Richardson, who hasn't necessarily distanced himself from Jones, and vice versa. Richardson's 2025 camp was crucial to his development, especially considering he's only played in 15 games through his first two seasons.
Richardson's number one priority, minus beating out Jones to start, is to stay healthy. Nothing can happen if he's on the sideline watching while rehabbing setbacks.
Richardson was then questioned about his thoughts on the quarterback competition with Jones, and if he believed it's still up in the air for the decision.
“They still haven't said who was the quarterback yet, so it pretty much is still up in the air. So, I'm just trying to do my job, do everything I can to help myself win this job. Then anything the team needs from me, I'm pretty much open and available to helping them out any sort of way. So just trying to do my part and just let everybody else make the decision.”
Richardson's focus is key, as his NFL future with the Colts may depend on him elevating his play as soon as this season. The franchise did commit to Richardson, even if he struggles in 2025. However, it's hard to imagine that the Irsay sisters won't be in a tough spot deciding on what to do with him if he falls through the cracks in year three.
Lastly, Richardson was asked if he and Jones had made this a tough decision for Steichen to pick the next starter. Richardson was honest with his answer.
“I would like to say yeah, because we’ve both been trying to put our best foot forward. We’ve both been grinding, trying to take over the team. They haven't made a decision yet. So, I think we're doing a good job.”
Jones was signed for one reason: to press Richardson to improve and become the best version of himself. So far, he's looked improved during training camp, but there are still many things for Richardson to smooth out before he can be seen as the pure leader.
Tomorrow's preseason game is massive for Richardson, and he has to look good while staying healthy. Mental lapses or poor decision-making can't be present, or Jones could wiggle his way into the lead, while Richardson will appear to still be in the developmental stage.
All eyes will be on what Richardson does against the Packers, whom he struggled mightily against on the road in Green Bay last season.