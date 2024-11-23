Colts' Anthony Richardson 'Presents a Unique Challenge' to Lions' Defense
The Indianapolis Colts (5-6) have arguably their toughest test of the 2024 season this Sunday as they host the Detroit Lions (9-1) at 1:00 p.m. E.T. at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Lions are revered as one of the best teams in the NFL, but it's important to find out more about them ahead of time beyond what's commonly known nationally. Are there areas the Colts can take advantage of to provide fans some hope, or are the Lions the giants they are perceived to be?
This week, Horseshoe Huddle exchanged questions with John Maakaron of Detroit Lions On SI to uncover more. Check out HH's answers for Lions On SI here!
HH: Jared Goff is playing out of his mind this year. What do you think is the biggest thing that Ben Johnson and Goff are leaning into to reach that level of efficiency?
JM: The Lions have placed an emphasis on taking care of the ball, and outside of the game against Houston, Goff has been very good at that. That’s not to say that he only makes safe throws, as the veteran quarterback has pushed the ball downfield as well. He also has several talented route runners around him, as they are able to beat coverages and get open on what seems like every play. All of this adds up to Goff being able to put the ball wherever he wants it, whenever he wants it.
HH: Given the short distance and indoor playing facility, this probably won't feel like a typical road game for the Lions, but how differently do they play on the road versus at home?
JM: The Lions’ fans have traveled very well over the last several seasons, and with Indianapolis being a relatively short distance away, it’s likely that many fans make the trip. The team feeds off the energy that its fan base provides, and the fans take pride in making road stadiums feel like Ford Field. As a result, the Lions have played with a little extra edge in their road games.
HH: Is there a weak link on that Lions offensive line?
JM: When everyone is healthy, the Lions’ offensive line is one of the best units in the league. There have been some struggles at points this season, but overall, the unit has been solid and has lived up to expectations. Taylor Decker had some struggles for a stretch but looked better after returning from injury last week. As a whole, there are few issues with the group, but pass protection can always be improved upon.
HH: How is the Lions defense at defending the pass over the middle of the field?
JM: This is an area that the Colts can test on Sunday, as veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone will be out for the first of what is expected to be between six-to-eight weeks. Jack Campbell fits the physical profile of an ideal middle linebacker with his size, but has room to grow in coverage. Still, the safety tandem of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph has been elite this season and will make throwing the ball difficult, particularly over the middle of the field where both often lurk.
HH: Who wins and why?
JM: The Lions are hoping to get their ninth consecutive win. The Colts present a unique challenge with Anthony Richardson’s rushing abilities, as well as the threat he presents with his arm. However, he has been mistake-prone, and Branch and Joseph feed off mistakes. On offense, Detroit has been able to run the ball effectively for most of the season regardless of opponent, and this opens up the passing game. Indianapolis challenges early, but the Lions make enough plays to win comfortably: Lions 35, Colts 17
