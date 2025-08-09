Colts' Anthony Richardson Sr. Ready to Play After Injury
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. left Thursday's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens with an injury to his finger (dislocation). Initially, there was worry given his injury history, but per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Richardson will be ready for today's training camp practice.
Richardson hardly saw the field before exiting with the injury, completing 2/3 passes for 21 yards. Richardson didn't get a chance to tally any rushing yards or attempts.
While it's great news that Richardson will be able to return from his injury pretty quickly, it's a bummer for the former fourth-overall pick because he needs all the reps he can get, even if it's in the preseason.
Instead, Daniel Jones got more exposure than Shane Steichen had planned for Thursday's contest. But, Jones didn't exactly light the world on fire, completing under 50 percent of his passes (10/21) for 144 passing yards, no touchdowns or interceptions.
Richardson finishing the preseason without further injuries will be key to his having the best chance to beat out Jones for the starting QB position. It's tough to criticize a player for sustaining injuries, but it seems that Richardson is constantly hurt.
So far, throughout his two campaigns, Richardson has played only 15 out of 34 possible games, which equates to only 44.1 percent of games logged for the former Florida Gators leader.
As long as Richardson stays healthy and operates the offense efficiently, he's likely going to be the week 1 starter against the Miami Dolphins. However, he can't continue to have injury setbacks, or Jones will potentially start to run away with the lead to start under center.
This is a season where everything is on the line, and not just for Richardson and Jones. Steichen's future as a head coach in the Circle City hangs in the balance, as does Chris Ballard's as the general manager of the Colts.
It's assumed the Colts want Richardson to work out, and that's a fair move mentally. However, there are jobs on the line, and if Steichen and the offensive coaching staff feel that Jones is a better starter, they may curb their love for Richardson to put the veteran in place, instead.