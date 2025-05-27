Colts' Richardson Could Save Your Fantasy Team
The Indianapolis Colts will host a quarterback competition in training camp this summer to determine the team's Week 1 starter against the Miami Dolphins.
Anthony Richardson has been the Week 1 starter for two years straight, but has failed to produce consistent winning football. Injury setbacks and concerns about his passing development have held the Colts back, despite the team being 8-7 in the 15 games Richardson has started.
Heading into year three, Richardson may have one final chance to prove his worth to Indianapolis. The Colts drafted him as a project quarterback with the fourth overall pick in 2023, but he's hardly had any game experience to fulfill the project's goals.
Though it's been rough at times, Richardson has flashed potential, especially in fantasy football. His ground game is elite, something that most fantasy football scoring systems take heavily into account.
Mike Fanelli, a fantasy football analyst at FantasyPros, thinks Richardson is a QB2-level talent who has top-5 upside.
"While Richardson still has to win the starting job, the former Florida star has more upside than any quarterback with an ADP outside the top 10," Fanelli wrote. "Unfortunately, he struggled as a passer last season, completing only 47.7% of his attempts. However, Richardson averaged 19.4 fantasy points per game over his final five contests. Furthermore, he averaged 18.2 fantasy points per game as a rookie despite leaving two contests early. If Richardson has overall QB1 upside, if he wins the starting job, improves as a passer, and can stay healthy."
According to Fanelli, Richardson's average draft position (ADP) is 163rd overall. In a 12-man league, that would be outside of the first 13 rounds. There's a shot that Richardson could fall late in your fantasy draft, making him a perfect candidate to store on the bench.
Starting Richardson Week 1 isn't a strategy many would suggest, but it's one that could pay off. He's surpassed 20 fantasy points in six of his 15 career starts. If he's able to play consistently and stay on the field, Richardson would be a surefire starter for any fantasy team.
Last season, Richardson ran for nearly 500 yards and six touchdowns in his 11 starts while throwing the ball for 1,814 yards, eight touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. It's fair to have concerns about his turnovers, but Richardson is a boom-or-bust guy who can win anyone a fantasy matchup if he's on fire.