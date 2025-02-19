Colts Give Anthony Richardson Top Weapon in New Mock Draft
The Indianapolis Colts and the rest of the NFL are fast approaching the combine which starts next week in the Circle City. This is an even that general manager Chris Ballard holds in the highest regard, often choosing to build the team from the draft by obtaining highly athletic talents.
However, this is regarding late April and the NFL draft, where Indy will undoubtedly do whatever possible to help add depth to the roster and potentially give Anthony Richardson more potent weapons.
In Sports Illustrated Daniel Flick's newest mock draft, he has what many believe is the sure thing for Indy in Penn State Tyler Warren getting selected with the 14th overall pick.
Flick has the breakdown on why this is so crucial of a selection given the lack of help from Indy's tight ends in 2024.
None of Indianapolis’s tight ends reached 15 catches or compiled 200 yards in 2024. Warren hit both marks in one game alone, catching 17 passes for 224 yards in a win over USC on Oct. 12.- Daniel Flick | Sports Illustrated
In short, Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory were ineffective pass-catchers, which Warren can alleviate almost right away.
Warren was electric in 2024 with 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight scores through the air. He also tossed in running back duties with 26 carries for 218 rushing yards and another four scores.
Flick continues on the dynamic prospect.
He has an old-school, workmanlike build, but his balance of blocking acumen and pass-catching nuance make him the draft’s best tight end.- Daniel Flick | Sports Illustrated
Warren is a complete weapon at tight end and gives Richardson a big, versatile target to work the middle of the field and provide a mismatch for linebackers and defensive backs tasked with covering him.
Warren's projection to be a Colts tight end has been drilled constantly by pundits and analysts in their respective mocks, but it's because it makes perfect sense. The Colts need a better receiver at tight end and haven't had that in years.
If Warren is within a few picks of Indy, it's not out of the question to believe they might trade up for him. Regardless, he is likely the top player on Indy's radar.
However, as with every first round in the NFL draft, anything can happen and Ballard might have another player ahead of Warren on the big board within Indy's walls. The Colts need more than tight end, but this might be the most pressing position that lacks talent.
