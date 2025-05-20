Arch Manning Realistic Option for Colts in 2026?
The Indianapolis Colts are in the middle of a quarterback conundrum, trying to discover if Anthony Richardson is truly their franchise quarterback. As has been mentioned ad nauseam, Daniel Jones (formerly with the New York Giants) was signed on a large one-year deal to compete with Richardson.
But what if neither is the answer, and Indy has to scrap this experiment? Pro Football Focus broke down the potential 2026 draft class and 10 names to watch out for at every position. To extend further, they also released a piece detailing 10 quarterback prospects to know for next year's draft.
Of course, the name that stands out most (especially to Colts faithful) is Arch Manning out of Texas, son of Cooper Manning (older brother of Peyton Manning). While it's believed Arch won't declare for the draft in 2027, as PFF indicates, anything is possible. Max Chadwick had this to say on the Texas product.
"It seems likely that Manning won’t declare until the 2027 NFL Draft, but plans can certainly change. He is currently tied for the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy on FanDuel Sportsbook, and Texas owns the second-best national championship odds. If one or both of those things happen, or if Manning even has a strong season, he has a great chance to become the No. 1 overall pick."
Hypothetically, if Manning declared for next year's NFL draft after a good junior year with the Longhorns, Indianapolis would need to have a disastrous season (or trade up) to secure the coveted signal-caller. However, Manning barely has any college experience at this juncture, with only 12 games played, 63 completed passes for 969 yards, and nine TD passes.
The Colts are likely out on acquiring Manning, whether he's a 2026 or 2027 draftee. The Colts may need another quarterback as soon as next year, and if Manning does wait until 2027, they can't forecast and plan for that by tanking in 2026.
Furthermore, if the Colts fall apart in 2025, expect Richardson, Shane Steichen, and general manager Chris Ballard to all be on their respective ways out of the organization. In Ballard's time with the Colts, they've made the playoffs two times with a single victory (2018).
Indianapolis might not be able to wait for Arch to surface as a quarterback option or be within the realm of spots to claim him if he's in next year's draft. While fans would love to see another Manning under center at Lucas Oil Stadium, they shouldn't expect this to become a reality.
The Colts can't think about Manning, and if they can acquire him, the time to win is now. Everything is on the line for Indianapolis to make something of the upcoming 2025 season. If they can't, expect an overhaul and the squad, as well as the front office and coaching staff, to look different in 2026 and beyond.
