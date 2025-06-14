Colts Aren't Favored to Do Much in 2025
The Indianapolis Colts are at the end of the line with the current regime of general manager Chris Ballard, head coach Shane Steichen, and quarterback Anthony Richardson. The good news is Indianapolis has a capable roster that can put up a good enough year to push, or win, the AFC South while making the postseason.
Indianapolis can't have another boring eight or nine-win season, or things will likely be adjusted by Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson. However, while the Colts have arguably more talent on the roster than in recent memory, anything can happen. If things aren't smooth in year three of Steichen, then Indy may chalk up another middling campaign.
Pro Football Focus put together power rankings based on several factors and projected wins in 2025. Indianapolis' outlook doesn't look great, with Steichen's crew finishing with another sad seven wins (7.8).
Seven wins isn't a horrific season, but it means not only does the team miss the playoffs and not compete for a Super Bowl, but they also aren't bad enough to secure a high-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft. Steichen's first two seasons as the head coach ended in 9-8 (2023) and 8-9 (2024), adding up to a 17-17 record. This is as average as it gets in the NFL.
General manager Chris Ballard did things out of the norm during the biggest part of the 2025 NFL free agency by making key signings in safety Camryn Bynum and former All-Pro cornerback Charvarius Ward. Ballard also cemented several depth pieces and secured the high-ceiling tight end, Tyler Warren.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Indianapolis also has great offensive talents led by Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Quenton Nelson, and Jonathan Taylor. The Colts also have a credible defense that now gets Bynum and Ward, but also has DeForest Buckner, Zaire Franklin, and Nick Cross.
The biggest issue isn't the talent, but the uncertainty at quarterback. The Colts can't win consistently with another year of rotating signal-callers and bad play from Richardson. The setback to Richardson's shoulder isn't good for the third-year leader, as it gives Daniel Jones a clear advantage to show what he can do as Indy's leader of the offense.
Jones looked good during OTAs and showed quality play despite no pads on bodies. Jones already had multiple legs up on Richardson upon a contract with the Colts. He's more experienced, has playoff success, is more accurate, has fewer turnovers, and has led an offense for six years.
It will be a spectacle to follow this QB competition, and regardless of who wins it, they have to help the Colts get out of a funk and win more than seven or eight games. Luckily, whichever talent takes the start under center has plenty of weapons to work with.
The Colts have immense motivation to win big in 2025, as it's playoffs or bust. After Jim Irsay's passing, Indianapolis has even more to fight for to honor the legendary CEO. Expect the absolute best from the Circle City.
Recommended Articles