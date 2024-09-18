Colts, Bears Early Injury Report: Josh Downs Expected Back This Week
The Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears are looking to rebound from Week 2 losses in a showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. While the Colts were embarrassed by the Green Bay Packers to fall to 0-2, the Bears could not overcome a talented Houston Texans team in primetime.
As both teams returned to the practice field on Wednesday, the Colts saw the return of two starters who missed the Week 2 contest in Green Bay. Meanwhile, the Bears had three starters on offense start the week on the sidelines.
Here is the initial injury report for both teams.
COLTS
WEDNESDAY
- Did Not Participate — K Matt Gay (right quadricep), DE Laiatu Latu (hip)
- Full Participant — S Julian Blackmon (shoulder), WR Josh Downs (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (thumb), S Rodney Thomas (shoulder)
Downs was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, and the expectation is that he will make his season debut this weekend. Downs has been recovering from a high-ankle sprain suffered in training camp six weeks ago. Downs would help the passing offense in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field, which has been lacking over the first two games.
"Obviously you guys know he's a great piece to our offense, a great weapon to have," Anthony Richardson said about Downs. "Just having him back, that'd be great for us."
Blackmon also returned to practice after missing last week's game against the Packers. The veteran safety has been nursing a shoulder injury on the same shoulder that ended his season in 2023. The Colts are in desperate need of his playmaking ability in the backfield.
Gay and Latu were the only Colts who did not practice on Wednesday. Latu had to leave the game against the Packers with a hip injury, and head coach Shane Steichen stated he is day-to-day. Gay's injury is new, as the kicker dealt with a hernia injury during the first two weeks. If Gay cannot go, Spencer Shrader will be called up from the practice squad to kick.
BEARS
WEDNESDAY
- Did Not Participate — WR Keenan Allen (heel), FB Khari Blasingame (hand, knee), T Teven Jenkins (thigh), DT Zacch Pickens (groin)
- Limited Participant — T Kiran Amegadjie (quadricep), DT Andrew Billings (groin), G Nate Davis (groin), WR Rome Odunze (knee), DE Montez Sweat (elbow), DE DeMarcus Walker (foot)
Allen continues to be on the mend due to a heel injury he suffered in training camp. While the veteran wide receiver played in Week 1, he was held out of action a week ago. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams could really use his WR1 back in the fold.
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has already ruled out Jenkins for this week's game. Former Colts' offensive lineman Matt Pryor will get the start in Jenkins' stead. The Colts are very familiar with Pryor's game, as he started at multiple positions for Indy from 2021-2022.
