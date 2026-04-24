Colts Post-First Round Mock Draft Addresses Pressing Needs

Although the first round is over, today is the day that most Indianapolis Colts fans have been waiting for as they finally get to introduce some new faces to the Circle City.

The Colts are slated to be on the clock with the 47th overall pick in the 2026 edition of the NFL Draft, but knowing how general manager Chris Ballard operates, they'll almost certainly trade back. In this post-first-round mock draft, I have the Colts moving back twice, but they could easily make more deals.

First, let's take a look at the two trades.

Two Mid-Draft Trades

Colts Receive: 2026 second-round pick (No. 54), 2026 third-round pick (No.98)

Eagles Receive: 2026 second-round pick (No. 47), 2026 fifth-round pick (No. 156)

The first deal I have the Colts making is with Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly already traded up once, and when they really like a prospect, they're not afraid to go and get him.

The Colts slide back seven spots but gain an extra top-100 pick in the process.

Colts Receive: 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 120), 2026 fifth-round pick (No. 153)

Packers Receive: 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 113), 2027 sixth-round pick

The second trade addresses the massive gap the Colts would have from round four to six if they make that sort of deal with the Eagles. In this scenario, Indy once again moves back seven spots, but they gain a fifth-round pick in the same place they would've been had they not made a deal with the Eagles.

A future sixth-round pick is sent to Green Bay as collateral.

With that being said, let's get into the real action.

R2, No. 54 | EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) swats the ball from Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

With their first pick, the Colts take a powerful edge rusher in Gabe Jacas. Ballard doesn't have the best history when it comes to drafting defensive ends, but Jacas presents himself as a prospect who should make an immediate impact at the professional level thanks to his size and strength.

Jacas, who is 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, recorded 19 sacks across his final two seasons at Illinois. On top of getting to the quarterback, he has a knack for getting the ball on the ground, tallying six forced fumbles over the same span.

The Colts could use someone opposite of Laiatu Latu after losing Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis in free agency.

R3, No. 78 | WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss

Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) reacts after a catch for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

After trading away Michael Pittman Jr. and Adonai Mitchell over the span of a few months, the Colts desperately need help at wide receiver. That's where Ole Miss standout De'Zhaun Stribling enters the picture.

Stribling was a key piece of the Rebels' offense in 2025 as they made their College Football Playoff run. In the playoffs alone, Stribling hauled in 17 receptions for 278 yards and a touchdown.

Stribling has strong hands and can really move after the catch, which somewhat replicates the qualities that Pittman brought to Indy's offense. He could be a reliable option who makes an immediate impact for Shane Steichen.

R3, No. 98 | LB Kyle Louis, Pitt

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) in pass action against the Miami Hurricanes during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Kyle Louis fits the mold of the "modern linebacker" as a player who can stop the run and be athletic in coverage. Louis is certainly undersized, but he makes up for it with his range and motor. There have been talks that Louis could play as a hybrid safety/linebacker, which is something the Colts have been interested in throughout previous drafts (Jaylon Carlies, Hunter Wohler).

Over the past two seasons as a full-time contributor at Pitt, Louis has recorded 179 total tackles, 10 sacks, six passes defended, six interceptions, and two forced fumbles. He has a knack for getting to the ball, which is a quality that Ballard has loved at linebacker in the past.

R4, No. 120 | S VJ Payne, Kansas State

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats safety VJ Payne (19) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

VJ Payne is the classic Ballard gamble on athleticism. Payne earned a 9.74 RAS score thanks to his 4.40s 40-yard dash and 6-foot-3 frame.

Payne was a four-year player at Kansas State, spending the final three years as a consistent contributor. Across his career, Payne recorded 207 total tackles, nine passes defended, four forced fumbles, and four interceptions.

After losing Nick Cross in free agency, the Colts could use another name to add to their safety room. The team already signed Jonathan Owens and Juanyeh Thomas in free agency, but it couldn't hurt to add a rookie in the mix.

R5, No. 153 | RB Roman Hemby, Indiana

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Roman Hemby (1) carries the ball defended by Miami Hurricanes defensive back Ethan O'Connor (24) in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Colts haven't brought in any help at running back, but they could use some fresh legs behind Jonathan Taylor. Realistically, I could see Indy adding one of Roman Hemby or Kaelon Black to their roster, and in this scenario, Hemby was the perfect fifth-round talent.

Hemby was the leading rusher for the national champions this past season, finishing with 1,120 yards on 230 carries for seven touchdowns. In the passing game, Hemby added another 165 yards on 17 receptions.

In the words of Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti, Hemby is a "warrior". That sounds like the type of guy you want in your backfield.

R6, No. 214 | OG Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ar'Maj Reed-Adams (55) lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

To be completely honest, I think the Colts will take offensive line help earlier than they do in this mock draft. Unfortunately, the talent wasn't shaking out the way I had hoped, so Indy was forced to settle with Ar'maj Reed-Adams to help the interior.

Coming out of a physically demanding SEC environment, he has experience against high-level competition, which often translates well to the next level. Reed-Adams allowed one sack on the season, but he was also penalized nine times, which is a trait he'll need to resolve at the professional level.

For the Colts, he would likely begin as a backup guard with the potential to grow into a starting role if his fundamentals improve.

R7, No. 249 | QB Joe Fagnano, UConn

Jan 27, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; West quarterback Joe Fagnano (12) drops back to pass the ball against the East during the second half at the Ford Center at the Star. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Colts met with Fagnano during the pre-draft process, and knowing Stiechen, they could easily spend one of their Day 3 picks on another quarterback. With Anthony Richardson Sr. expected to be traded, Fagnano could slot himself in as the team's QB3 in 2026.

At 25-years-old, Fagnano is one of the oldest players in this year's class. He has seven years of college football under his belt, which could prove beneficial as he tries to dissect film at the next level.

In 2025, Fagnano recorded 3,448 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just one interception on a 69% completion rate. He was one of the best passers in the NCAA, but he also played low-level opponents all season long.

R7, No. 254 | DT Uar Bernard, Nigeria

21 y/o Nigerian prospect, Uar Bernard, is going viral for his freakish athletic testing at the HBCU Showcase:



Height - 6-4½

Weight - 306 lbs

Body Fat - 6%

Vertical - 39 inches

Broad Jump - 10'10" (14 inches longer than any other DT)

40 time - 4.63



Best combine numbers since… pic.twitter.com/8ZpTsRCvoI — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) April 3, 2026

This one's fun. Uar Bernard has never played football in his life, but he's possibly THE most athletic player in draft history. He represents a pure upside gamble.

The Colts already have fantastic depth along the defensive interior, but if they can coach Bernard into a real football player, he could be unstoppable. At 6-foot-4 and 306 pounds, Bernard has a mindblowing 6% body fat. His 4.63s 40-yard dash and 10-foot-10 broad jump are among the fastest/longest ever recorded for defensive tackles.

Indy met with Bernard during the pre-draft process, so you know he's on Ballard's radar. If he's still on the board by the end of the draft, why not take a chance on him?

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