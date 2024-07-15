3 Best Colts Matchups for 2024
The Indianapolis Colts are readying their squad for the upcoming 2024 NFL season. While last year was promising for Shane Steichen's team, this year is one where many expect Indy to take a big leap forward with second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson. Indianapolis has plenty of competitive opponents and exciting clashes for the regular season to help elevate their talent. With that in mind, it's time to dive into the three best matchups on the schedule. Included are the on-field matchup to watch for and a way-too-early score prediction.
Week 1 | Houston Texans (Home)
Matchup to Watch | C.J. Stroud vs. Colts Secondary
Last year was a tale of two games for Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud when he faced off against Indianapolis. While he was a bit shaky at times during Houston's first encounter with the Colts, he was also just in his second career game. Stroud finished 30/47 passing for 384 yards and two touchdowns in a losing effort to Indy (31-20).
However, the next meeting was week 18 and Stroud was a different QB. Stroud destroyed Indy's secondary and cooked the Colts' playoff hopes for 20/26 passing, 264 yards, and two more touchdowns. The Texans won the AFC South and went on to the postseason with a 23-19 victory.
The Colts have to answer the bell this time, and the encouraging fact is Richardson was a massive problem for Houston in week two last year. In under two quarters of play, Richardson already had two touchdowns on the ground (three carries for 35 rushing yards). He also was eating the Texans alive throwing until he suffered a concussion but finished 6/10 for 56 passing yards. If Richardson can remain healthy this time, it's hard telling if DeMeco Ryans can adjust to Steichen's use of the freakishly athletic quarterback.
But, when it's all said and done, Indy's game will be decided by their secondary. In the first game, Stroud had issues adjusting to Indy's relentless pass rush. But, in the second matchup, it was the Indy defense that was befuddled by Stroud's relentless accuracy. This was the clearest when Stroud first took the field in week 18 and hit Nico Collins for a dagger down the field and a touchdown to kick things off for Houston. Colts rookie defensive back JuJu Brents is a physical cornerback with great zone coverage abilities but lacks the quickness to keep up in a foot race against more explosive receivers, and Collins took full advantage.
Texans added dynamic franchise receiver Stefon Diggs to the mix via trade. It remains to be seen what Diggs will do with Houston, but more than likely he'll make Stroud's job easier while elevating the potential of Collins and Tank Dell.
For the first game of the year, Indy will battle the Texans to the brink while defending Lucas Oil Stadium. Likely, this match will be similar to week 18 and be decided by the last play of regulation. However, given that Richardson has hardly played, and Stroud is coming off one of the best rookie seasons by a quarterback ever seen, it's hard to take Indy's side here. It will be an exciting war on the gridiron and the Colts defensive front will give Stroud some problems, but Houston takes the first meeting in close fashion. However, not without Richardson ruining their defense for a big return game.
Score Prediction | Houston Texans Win (28-27)
Bold Prediction for Colts | Anthony Richardson scores three rushing touchdowns; accumulates 400+ all-purpose yards (around 280 passing; 120 rushing).
Week 11 | New York Jets (Away)
Matchup to Watch | Colts Offensive Line vs. Jets Defensive Front
Indianapolis gets the primetime slot for week 11 when they face off against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Many will have all eyes on the quarterback duel between the veteran and future NFL Hall of Famer Rodgers and the young talent of Richardson. But, this game will be decided in the trenches and by the running backs.
Indianapolis had a brilliant resurgence last year from their offensive line and position coach Tony Sparano Jr. All five spots looked solid with their overall, pass, and run performance. Below are the metrics for all five Colts offensive starters per Pro Football Focus.
-LT | Bernhard Raimann
-82.7 overall - 81.3 pass blocking - 74.6 run blocking
-1,012 total snaps
-LG | Quenton Nelson
-70.8 overall - 80.3 pass blocking - 63.4 run blocking
-1,141 total snaps
-C | Ryan Kelly
-77.2 overall - 78.3 pass blocking - 75.2 run blocking
-882 total snaps
-RG | Will Fries
-61.2 overall - 65.4 pass blocking - 59.7 run blocking
-1,125 total snaps
-RT | Braden Smtih
-83.3 overall - 71.0 pass blocking - 90.1 run blocking
-575 total snaps
Indy's protection appeared to be back to top-five form, but the Jets had a suffocating defensive line that was too much for many opponents to deal with, especially when attempting to run the football. New York finished as the third-best defense in yards allowed per game (292.3) and had a team total of 346 QB pressures. With monsters like Quinnen Williams and Quinton Jefferson occupying the middle, Indy's offensive line will have its work cut out. Also, the Jets boast incredible talent at linebacker (C.J. Mosley) and cornerback (Sauce Gardner), both of whom can make any offense's life difficult.
Behind the lines will be running backs Jonathan Taylor (Colts) and Breece Hall (Jets). In the second half of 2023, Taylor hit his stride and finished with 169 carries for 741 rushing yards and eight total scores (seven rushing; one receiving). With snaps alongside Richardson, Taylor will be a huge factor for opposing defenses to contain. On the other side, the Jets have Hall, who is a phenomenal runner and as explosive as anyone in the league with the ball in his grasp. After having his rookie year marred by injury, Hall erupted for 17 games played, 223 carries for 994 rushing yards (4.5 yards per carry), and five rushing touchdowns in 2023. Hall was also a massive factor in the receiving game despite having constant rotations of bogus passers after Rodgers' season-ending injury.
Hall had a remarkable 76 receptions on 95 targets for a fantastic 80.0 % catch efficiency. Along with the receptions were 591 receiving yards and four more touchdowns. With a healthy Rodgers and an improving offensive line, Hall will be a name to watch that Indianapolis must have a plan for defensively.
A potentially overlooked primetime matchup for 2024, Indy and New York will fight it out under the bright lights of Metlife Stadium. However, similar to the Houston prediction, the Colts will have a close finish, but won't win. Both quarterbacks will struggle against outstanding defensive fronts, but the running backs will carry their respective offenses in a back-and-forth slugfest.
Score Prediction | New York Jets Win (23-17)
Bold Prediction for Colts | Tight end Mo Alie-Cox will have two touchdown receptions in the red zone.
Week 12 | Detroit Lions (Home)
Matchup to Watch | Colts Defensive Line vs. Lions Offensive Line
In reverse to the previous entry with the Jets, Indianapolis will have their defensive line put to the test when they face the Detroit Lions in week 12. Last season, the Colt's defensive front and the Lion's offensive trenches shined as units, making this battle so intriguing for 2024. Starting with the Lions, below are Pro Football Focus metrics for the notable offensive lineman from Detroit.
-LT | Taylor Decker
-81.1 overall - 79.4 pass blocking - 73.9 run blocking
-1,243 total snaps
C | Frank Ragnow
-88.8 overall - 70.3 pass blocking - 91.3 run blocking
-1,190 total snaps
RG | Graham Glasgow
-74.9 overall - 54.8 pass blocking - 82.1 run blocking
-1,262 total snaps
-RT | Penei Sewell
-92.8 overall - 79.2 pass blocking - 95.1 run blocking
-1,379 total snaps
Seeing the above metrics makes it easy to understand why the Lions were fifth in the NFL in rushing yards (2,311) and tied for first in rushing touchdowns (27). Also, quarterback Jared Goff had a career revival under Dan Campbell, compiling 4,575 passing yards, 32 touchdowns (30 passing; two rushing), and a career-high 67.3% completion.
Given the additional weapons of tight end Sam LaPorta, wide receiver Amon-Ra St.Brown, and the running back tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, Indy has to win more often than not upfront. Luckily, the Colts have a fantastic assortment of defenders for the trenches.
Names like defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart first come to mind when considering this matchup. Detroit likes to run the football to set up the rest of their offense, so both Buckner and Stewart will be paramount in containing Gibbs and Montgomery. Last season Buckner concluded with an above-average run defense grade of 63.1, but this mark is still good enough for the defensive scheme. Not to mention Buckner grabbed 11 tackles for loss in his third Pro Bowl season.
Alongside Buckner is Stewart, who was the definition of a run-stuffer with a 77.3 run defense grade and multiple interior stops. But, if the Lions go outside toward the tackles, Indy has a duo of excellent run-stoppers at defensive end with Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam. Paye grabbed a career-high 8.5 sacks and was a stalwart against ground attacks, posting a 78.1 grade.
Ebukam entered his first year with Indianapolis after being signed in free agency. This was a golden addition, as Ebukam led the team in sacks (9.5) and run defense grade (80.0 on 247 run defense snaps). Paye and Ebukam are great antidotes for Detroit's ground attack. But, rookie Laiatu Latu may also be a weapon against the Lions.
Latu hasn't played a snap yet but is arguably the most complete pass rusher Indianapolis has drafted since Dwight Freeney. Not only does Latu create utter havoc for a quarterback, but he's also consistent in stopping the ground game. We'll see what type of role Latu has at this point in the 2024 season, but it's fair to assume he'll be a key part of the defense.
Indianapolis will be defending home turf against a team that was as close as can be to making the Super Bowl. The Lions will be hard to stop and will likely put points up with the passing game. But Indianapolis has one of the most dominant defensive fronts they've ever had from top to bottom. On the other side, Detroit's secondary can be exploited by Steichen's vertical passing, giving this game the ingredients for a shootout. Look for the Colts defensive front to be in full swing at this point, helping in a big way to avenge a primetime loss the previous week by beating down Detroit's ground game en route to a victory.
Score Prediction | Indianapolis Colts Win (38-31)
Bold Prediction for Colts | DeForest Buckner will have 2.0 sacks, eight tackles, and a forced fumble.
