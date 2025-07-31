Betting Experts Give Colts Mediocre Record Forecast
Every season is critical for all 32 NFL teams. Each squad has a different place they're in. Some are competing for potential deep playoff runs or Super Bowl titles, while others are understandably in the developmental stages, looking to the future, fully knowing they might be below average or rough.
For the Colts, they've been in limbo territory, finishing consecutive seasons at 9-8 and 8-9 without any playoffs. So, it's fair to say the Colts are in the middle ground, searching for divisional success and a postseason spot.
Given the ambiguity at quarterback with Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones, it's difficult to predict where the Colts might finish the 2025 campaign. However, DraftKings has Indianapolis sitting at 7.5 wins.
Now, transitioning to Brad Gagnon at Bleacher Report, who believes the Colts shoot over the 7.5 win mark. More context is needed, as he doesn't think it'll be by much.
"Considering they've at least added Daniel Jones to the mix under center while also drafting Ty Warren as a potential immediate go-to weapon, they could be better positioned to put up a fight within what should be a wide-open division again in 2025," wrote Gagnon. "The schedule is easier than Houston's and the offense has a chance to be pretty solid with a quality supporting cast for whoever wins the quarterback battle."
"Ergo, another 8-9 or 9-8 finish."
Gagnon shows that he has a forecast of Indy finishing mediocre, with a boring win-loss total, and likely no AFC South championship or playoff slot.
The thing is, if the Colts do finish this way, it's highly likely that Shane Steichen is gone as the head coach and Chris Ballard as general manager after nine years in the front office. This kind of performance simply won't do.
Indianapolis has a large amount of pressure to make something of this 2025 campaign. The good news is there is plenty to be optimistic about with so much talent embedded on the roster. But, the product must be unfolded onto the gridiron.
That's where Steichen and new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo come into play.
Steichen has a huge decision ahead regarding the next starting QB, and he's mentioned that the race is close. It will be the biggest factor in shaping Indy's 2025 campaign, as it's hard for a team to succeed with an underperforming field general leading the charge.
The hope is that either Richardson or Jones can take the reins effectively and elevate their play from previous seasons.
As for the defense, Anarumo is walking into his first year with brand new talents and young players ready to take on his complex scheme. But Anarumo is known for favoring veterans over inexperienced names, so we'll see what happens as that situation unfolds.
The Colts are in an interesting position. They haven't been a bad team under Steichen, but not good either. For Steichen to stick with the team going forward, he must achieve an AFC South title and playoff spot.
It might be old to say what's required for Indy, but it's essential, because if these requisites aren't met, the team, front office to coaches to players, will look different in 2026.
