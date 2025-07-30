Colts' Shane Steichen Will Face Monumental Challenge
The Indianapolis Colts finished their sixth training camp practice and are ready for rest today, as they have Wednesday, July 30th, off from workouts. Still, the most prolific story from camp is the never-ending quarterback tilt between Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones.
Richardson is showing plenty of promise, especially over the last few training camp practices, giving Indianapolis' coaching staff confidence that he can win the starting gig. Not to say that Jones isn't looking good, as well. The former New York Giants QB is putting up a solid camp.
This is why it will be such a difficult decision for Shane Steichen and the rest of the offensive coaching staff to pick a quarterback. NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha believes this is the biggest challenge facing the Colts.
Chadiha brought up everything that everyone knows about Richardson and Jones, but what he says about Steichen stands out the most.
"It’s also worth noting head coach Shane Steichen is heading into his third year on the job. I expect him to worry less about long-term potential and more about short-term gains."
Chadiha nails this on the money; Steichen can't afford for his team to finish 8-9 or 9-8 without any playoff spot or AFC South title. The time for Steichen to win is now.
Deciding between Richardson and Jones with Steichen's situation is incredibly difficult. While Steichen will undoubtely choose the most qualified man for the job under center, each quarterback offers different qualities that can shape his offense.
Richardson is more of an explosive thrower and runner, willing to take chances downfield to press defenses. While Richardson has struggled mightily with accuracy and turnovers as of late, he's putting things together in training camp and looks to be a QB1 candidate.
Jones is a safer option, but doesn't have the skills to push the ceiling of Indy's offense through the atmosphere. However, Steichen may not want risky business from his starting QB with his future hanging in the balance, so if that's the case and Jones looks better, it's an easy decision.
Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard's jobs are on the line. While the Irsay sisters are new to ownership, this regime is at a point where they can't wait around for success anymore. It's do or die for Indianapolis in 2025.
