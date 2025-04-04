Colts Can Get Big Deal with Draft Trade
The Indianapolis Colts are approaching a critical NFL draft where they will add much-needed talent to a roster that elevated after a strong free agency.
Now, all eyes turn to the draft just under three weeks away on April 24th, the Colts currently hold the 14th overall selection. Many believe the team desperately needs a tight end, and Penn State's Tyler Warren is considered the best fit for the Colts.
However, ESPN's Bill Barnwell thinks that Indy will trade out of the first round with the Chicago Bears in his piece detailing all first-round deals. For Indianapolis, they might lose out on the number 14 overall position but gain three second-round selections.
Here is what Barnwall says regarding the situation:
"The Colts will hope to address tight end, guard and off-ball linebacker in this draft, but unless tight end Tyler Warren falls to them at No. 14, those spots might be better to address on Day 2," wrote Barnwall. "Trading down would take them out of Round 1, but it would leave them with three picks between Nos. 39 and 45, which has traditionally been a source of significant value in the draft."
In short, Barnwall believes if Indianapolis took this deal to let Chicago trade up from the 39th overall pick to number 14, they'd snag the 39th and 41st overall selections from the Bears. This gives Indy an unprecedented three selections in the second round (39, 41, and 45) within seven picks.
Some of the needs for Indy's roster are tight end, pass rusher, linebacker, and potentially offensive line depth. If the Colts make this happen, they might select players like Mason Taylor (tight end - LSU), Shavon Revel Jr. (cornerback - Eastern Carolina), and Carson Schwesinger (linebacker - UCLA).
Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard is a mind that won't force the team into a draft pick he isn't comfortable with, so the possibility of a trade back out of the first round to secure multiple second round picks isn't out of the question.
However, in Barnwall's first statement, it's assumed that if Warren is available at number 14, Indy is likely firing away on the Penn State standout. There's also a slim chance that if Warren is available a few spots ahead, the Colts may trade up to make sure they get the 2024 Mackey Award winner.
The Colts must pull off a haul in the draft, and trading out of the first round seems risky on the surface. It might pay out well if the right players are chosen to shore up holes on the roster.
The first round of the NFL draft approaches, so we'll see what happens when Indianapolis has their chance to make a selection at number 14. Will they give it to a suitor to fill their needs while allowing themselves to address other positions with three spots in round two? It's possible.
However, don't expect this if Warren is available. Michigan tight end Colston Loveland is also a possibility. Indy will be on the clock soon in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
