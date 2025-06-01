Where Do Colts Stand On Salary Cap Space?
The Indianapolis Colts have made the vast majority of their moves for the 2025 offseason, but they still have the salary cap space to make more happen.
According to OverTheCap.com, the Colts currently have $20,089,002 in cap space, rostering 91 players (Maximilian Mang is an international exemption), which ranks 19th out of 32 teams.
Colts rookie second-round draft pick JT Tuimoloau is the only in-house pick yet to sign his contract -- which is the case for many NFL second-rounders as they jockey for fully guaranteed deals -- but the rookie wage scale is pre-determined that his contract (45th overall pick) will be worth over $9.9 million total, including $1.8M in 2025.
Currently, the Colts' five biggest cap hits in 2025 are represented by defensive tackle DeForest Buckner ($26.6M), wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. ($23M), guard Quenton Nelson ($22.8M), running back Jonathan Taylor ($15.4M), and quarterback Daniel Jones ($14.5M).
The Colts were uncharacteristically aggressive this offseason, going on a spending spree in free agency that included signing cornerback Charvarius Ward to a contract worth $18M per year and safety Camryn Bynum to $15M per year.
While the Colts do have some candidates for restructured deals to create more cap space, it seems unlikely they will do so at this point in the offseason, unless some sort of high-priced trade opportunity were to arise.
The Colts are currently projected to have the seventh-most cap space in the NFL heading into the 2026 offseason, with $58,727,639, but have some strong in-house extension candidates in offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann, safety Nick Cross, wide receiver Alec Pierce, and defensive end Kwity Paye.