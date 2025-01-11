Colts Who Broke Out in 2024
After a less-than-ideal finish to the 2024 campaign at a mediocre record of 8-9, the Indianapolis Colts have embarked on their offseason preparations for next year. Already looking for a new defensive coordinator post Gus Bradley.
While the season's conclusion was underwhelming, there were still plenty of great moments and players who rose to the top of Indy's ranks. This article is to detail the top four who had breakout seasons in 2024.
Starting will be an offensive lineman whose season was cut short due to injury but who dominated in the trenches up to that point.
Will Fries | Guard
Colts right guard Will Fries only saw five games before a season-ending injury but displayed plenty of promise in his fourth season with the Circle City squad. Through 2024 he ended up with stellar Pro Football Focus metrics, landing an overall grade of 86.9, pass-blocking of 74.9, and run-blocking of 84.9.
Fries is an unrestricted free agent but expect the Colts to pony up the money for him. In his absence, Indianapolis utilized undrafted rookie Dalton Tucker and veteran Mark Glowinski; both didn't touch the efficiency of Fries.
He's earned a new contract with the team and can continue blossoming under position coach Tony Sparano Jr. if the deal is inked.
Josh Downs | Wide Receiver
Josh Downs had a great rookie season that warrants 'breakout' consideration, but that was with a completely healthy Michael Pittman Jr. Fast-forward to 2024, and Pittman's back fracture; Indianapolis desperately needed someone to shine in the receiving corps. Enter Downs.
While he missed a few games due to a shoulder injury, Downs still led Indy in catches (72) and was second in targets (107), touchdowns (five), and third in receiving yards (803). If Downs had the chance to play an entire 17 games (14 in 2024), he may have led Indy in all receiving metrics.
Expect Downs to have a massive third season; in his first two, he's caught 140/205 targets for 1,574 receiving yards (11.2 average), 70 first downs, and seven scores. If Pittman can return to full health, Alec Pierce can elevate the passing game with vertical threats again, and AD Mitchell can improve, Downs will only have more opportunities to achieve new heights in 2025.
Nick Cross | Safety
Colts' third-year safety Nick Cross received plenty of flack before the start of 2024 for being potentially unready for the limelight of a full-time starting defender. However, not only did Cross play better than detractors expected, but he was also the most talented safety on the team.
Opposite Julian Blackmon, Cross displayed fantastic run-stopping prowess, with a PFF grade of 80.4. While Cross can improve his overall coverage, he set career highs in tackles (146), passes defended (five), sacks (1.0), and interceptions (three).
The Colts must be happy with Cross' progress in his third year and now have confidence they have their starting safety for the future. We'll see if the former Maryland Terrapin can carry this momentum into 2025.
Alec Pierce | Wide Receiver
Arguably the biggest breakout name on this list, Pierce had a revelation in 2024. After Indianapolis decided to take Mitchell with their second-round selection (52nd overall), the writing was on the wall for Pierce to step up. What happened next was extraordinary.
Pierce caught a mere 37 passes but for an NFL-best 22.3 yards per haul for 824 receiving yards and seven touchdowns (both team-bests). Whether it was Anthony Richardson or Joe Flacco mattered not, Pierce was the big-play catalyst for Shane Steichen's offense and proved it week after week.
2025 will be a huge year for the former Cincinnati Bearcat, who showed that he doesn't need volume catches to make an impact. The league's most explosive receiver will push to make even more great things happen for Indy's offense heading into his fourth season.
