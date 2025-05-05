Colts Can Have Budding Defensive Pair
The Indianapolis Colts had clear intentions after securing eight total picks in the 2025 NFL draft. With needs at positions like tight end, defensive tackle, safety, defensive edge, running back, another quarterback, and linebacker, Indianapolis was able to mostly hit on their picks to fill these voids (outside of a true linebacker).
While tight end Tyler Warren will take most of the limelight (14th overall selection), second-rounder J.T. Tuimoloau also has the potential to make a smooth rookie transition to the NFL under Lou Anarumo's new scheme for Indy.
Once Tuimoloau was selected, it was to add more talent to the edge rushing room, featuring Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis. While these four are a solid group, Latu is only heading into year two, Paye hasn't blossomed as a big-time pass-rusher, Ebukam is coming off a season-ending Achilles injury, and Lewis has had his injury problems, but even when healthy, is a rotational piece.
This makes the Tuimoloau selection even more sensible. Pro Football Focus detailed several Colts topics from Mason Cameron, with Tuimoloau and Latu being a potential occurrence due to the pick of the Ohio State pass-rusher in the 2025 draft.
"Given Tuimoloau’s 87.3 PFF run-defense grade (90th percentile), he can find his way onto the field with an early-down role and form a complementary pairing with Latu being let loose on passing downs."
While there's a shot this becomes a competition, it's more likely that Latu and Tuimoloau will be utilized in unison to attack opposing quarterbacks. Latu didn't defend the ground attack on an elite level, and can certainly improve, but isn't bottom-of-the-barrel.
However, Tuimoloau is a better run defender, while Latu might have more upside as a pure pass-rusher. Putting them on the line together can provide an interesting challenge to offensive lines and give Anarumo a potent approach to elevating the stop troops in his first year as coordinator.
Tuimoloau had an impressive 2024 at Ohio State, tallying 12.5 sacks, 61 tackles (22 for loss), two fumbles forced, and 51 pressures. As mentioned before, he was also a menace against the run.
Tuimoloau has the skills to make a solid impact for Anarumo's defense, and he displayed a lot of his promise in 2024 when the Buckeyes took the National Championship. Pairing Tuimoloau with Latu might produce a budding young duo off the defensive edges.
The defense underwhelmed for Indianapolis in 2024 but looks to be on the up with a new coordinator and by adding talent like Tuimoloau. It remains to be seen if Anarumo can put it together and be more efficient than the previous three years of Gus Bradley, but there's enough talent on that side of the ball for that goal to become a reality.
