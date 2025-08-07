Colts' Anthony Richardson Goes Down with Injury vs. Ravens
Just a few minutes into the action during the Indianapolis Colts' preseason debut vs. the Baltimore Ravens, starting quarterback Anthony Richardson went down with an apparent finger injury that has ruled him out for the rest of the way.
The injury happened on a blindside sack on Richardson made by Ravens linebacker David Ojabo in the middle of the first quarter, in what was the final play of the drive, where he would then be taken out of the contest as Daniel Jones entered as the fill-in.
A clear blocking misread by the Colts' offensive line, and one that ends Richardson's day prematurely after just two drives. During his time on the field, Richardson finished the day completing two of his three passes for 21 yards, leading the Colts to their first score on the day, which was a 53-yard field goal by Spencer Schrader, coming after an interception from Alex Johnson.
Following the sack, Richardson was checked on by trainers and got his hand taped up, also trying to work some throws on the sideline to see if the hand would be right before being inevitably ruled out. Teammates Quenton Nelson and Josh Downs, along with head coach Shane Steichen, would be among those coming to check on him.
Instead of forcing the return, though, the Colts will instead take the safe approach by sitting their third-year quarterback out for the rest of the exhibition matchup. It remains to be seen just how much time, if any, Richardson may be in to miss moving forward.
While Richardson had a solid time on the field, albeit a short sample size, another injury to take him off the field doesn't quite help his case when it comes to the pending quarterback competition. Since being drafted to Indianapolis in 2023, the fourth-overall pick has missed 17 possible regular-season games and has had his fair share of availability concerns throughout.
Now for the remainder of the way, expect the Colts to hand the keys over to Daniel Jones, who was expected to get a few snaps his way down the line anways, along with perhaps some opportunity for the signal callers further down the depth chart in Riley Leonard and Jason Bean.