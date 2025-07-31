Colts End Defender's Season, Sign Two Free Agents
Following recent injuries to their cornerback group, the Indianapolis Colts have made some roster moves.
On Thursday, the team announced that they placed cornerback David Long Jr. (groin) on Injured Reserve, ending his season. They signed free-agent cornerbacks Tre Herndon and Duke Shelley, and also released tight end Albert Okwuegbunam to make space on the roster.
Along with Long, Colts cornerbacks JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones both suffered hamstring injuries this week.
Herndon (29 years old, 5'11", 185) came into the league as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he stayed until 2023. Herndon has also spent time with the New York Giants (2024) and New Orleans Saints (2024). He spent last season on New Orleans' practice squad.
Herndon has started 34-of-64 career games, totaling 243 tackles (nine for loss), 1.0 sack, six QB hits, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovered, three interceptions, and 32 pass breakups.
Shelley (28, 5'9", 176) was originally a sixth-round pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2019 draft. He played in Chicago until 2021, then moved on to the Minnesota Vikings (2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2023), Los Angeles Rams (2023), the Vikings again (2024), and then the Giants (2024).
Shelley has started 11-of-53 career games, totaling 93 tackles, one fumble recovered, one interception, and 14 pass breakups.
Both Herndon and Shelley have crossover with the Colts' coaching staff, having spent 2024 with Colts defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson in New York.