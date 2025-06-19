Colts Camp Schedule Includes Top-Tier Opponents
The Indianapolis Colts' official dates for 2025 joint practices have been announced, as the squad will join the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers for the events.
They'll be in Baltimore on Tuesday, August 5th, and at home with the Packers on Thursday, August 14th. These joint practices give teams a chance to compete against squads other than themselves, adding various situations that can help, not just the rookies and younger players, but also veterans and new coaches like defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
Indianapolis' 2025 training camp will be dominated by the Anthony Richardson versus Daniel Jones QB battle. However, while it's easy to understand why this will be the biggest storyline, the entire team has to get into sync to compete in the upcoming regular season.
The Colts have seen a solid offseason from players like quarterback Jones, rookie tight end Tyler Warren, and Adonai Mitchell, which is encouraging. Jones might end up starting at the most important position, Warren will likely be TE1 and can have a huge role right away in the offense, and Mitchell had a rough rookie year and has to improve.
The Colts have talent everywhere on the roster, but they must put it all together for success to come their way. Players like running back Jonathan Taylor, guard Quenton Nelson, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Zaire Franklin, and cornerback Kenny Moore II are some big-time vets who will lead the charge into 2025.
But newer talents like defensive end Laiatu Latu, wide receiver Josh Downs, center Tanor Bortolini, guard Matt Goncalves, and tight end Warren will be relied upon to hit the ground running and possibly have breakout seasons.
The Colts can't afford another mishap of a season; it's time to win and win now. The Colts have several positives to hold onto: the AFC South is open for the taking, multiple key free agent signings immediately bolster the roster, and their NFL draft was a success.
The biggest question is, what happens at quarterback? The hope for Shane Steichen is that his squad can elevate after hard work to advance the roster. Indianapolis has much-needed rest ahead of their 2025 training camp that kicks off when rookies report on July 21st and veterans on July 22nd.
