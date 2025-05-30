Colts' Chris Ballard Can't Fail in 2025
The Indianapolis Colts are reeling after the passing of long-time CEO Jim Irsay last Wednesday, but now have even more motivation to make something out of the 2025 NFL season. The biggest achievement would be to make the playoffs and win the AFC South.
Now, general manager Chris Ballard, in his ninth year leading the front office, is under pressure to elevate the team. During Ballard's tenure in Indianapolis, he's compiled a mediocre record of 62-69-1. The other rough fact is the team's only playoff win came when Andrew Luck was leading the charge, and the other postseason appearance when Philip Rivers played his last NFL season.
Ballard must act by 2025, and he did so by signing free agent cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum, among other talents. However, his job is still very much on the line, and ESPN's Ben Solak believes the same.
"The Colts have not made the playoffs in the past four seasons and have not won a playoff game in the past six seasons, all under Ballard's direction. They have poured plenty of resources into the passing attack over the past few offseasons," wrote Solak. "Aside from drafting QB Anthony Richardson, the Colts spent early picks on WR Josh Downs (third round), WR Alec Pierce (second round), WR Adonai Mitchell (second round) and TE Tyler Warren (first round). They extended Michael Pittman Jr. They signed Daniel Jones."
Ballard changed his narrative in 2025 with the free agent signings and appears to be taking the development of Anthony Richardson very seriously after signing former New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones to push the former fourth-overall investment.
"If the Colts cannot figure out a passing offense this season, this time next year is ripe for a hard reset at all key positions: quarterback, head coach and even general manager."
The reality is clear: it's likely the last chance that Ballard has for the team to succeed. However, another reality is that the team must play better on the field. Luckily, Indy hired new coordinator Lou Anarumo to lead the defense and drafted names like tight end Tyler Warren to help the offensive cause.
In short, Ballard understands his job is on the line and has been motivated to change his tune and typical strategy in 2025. All that remains are the results that will decide Ballard's future as general manager.
OTAs have started, and the Colts have plenty of questions for the roster to answer, but none more than the QB battle between Richardson and Jones. However, Ballard's standing isn't far behind. It will be something to monitor as Indianapolis rolls out the 2025 game plan and presses for greatness in the upcoming season.
