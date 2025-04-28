Colts' Ballard Has High Praise for New Cornerback
The Indianapolis Colts selected Minnesota cornerback Justin Walley with the 80th overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft.
Walley, who was a four-year impact player at Minnesota, suffered an MCL injury and a broken wrist that he powered through during the scouting process. Colts general manager Chris Ballard respected that move, earning him a job offer in Indianapolis.
“[Justin Walley is] freaking good. He is. He is really good," Ballard said. "Let me tell you this, he's got a wrist (injury) right now. He broke his wrist. In a time when people don't want to work out. I mean, we have guys ducking it. He does everything with a wrist and runs 4.37, with a cast on his wrist. He does everything, every drill, and it shows up on tape."
Walley forced at least two turnovers in every season as a Gopher. Through his full stay, Walley totaled 155 tackles, 27 passes defended, seven interceptions, and three forced fumbles.
At 5-foot-11, Walley is on the shorter side, but he didn't line up in the slot often in college. He allowed a 57.8 passer rating in 2024 and earned a 71.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. Ballard liked Walley's tenacious coverage and character and pointed out one game that sold him on Walley's stock.
"You are talking about a 40-game starter in the Big 10. The USC game is what did it for me. Like at the end of the USC game, he made some game-winning stops in coverage. He's athletic, he's fast, he can play outside and in. He gives us a lot of flexibility, plus he's got top flight football character and character. So, he was a really good fit for us.”
At the combine, Walley ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash with a broken wrist, a testament to his play style. While at Minnesota, he squared off against some future NFL wideouts, including Keon Coleman and Marvin Harrison Jr., holding his ground against both.
The Colts' cornerback room has never had much stability, so adding a guy who started in four different seasons at the highest level isn't a bad idea. Walley's experience and athleticism jumped off the page to Ballard during the scouting process.
“Speed, toughness, instincts – he’s got good ball skills. I think he's a really good football player... We think he's got a chance to be a really good starting corner in this league."
As of today, ESPN is listing Walley as the backup nickelback behind Kenny Moore II. It'll be Lou Anarumo's decision on how they want to use Walley, but Ballard did say that the team will play more dime packages, meaning more defensive backs on the field.
"You're going to see a lot more dime. You'll see a lot more DB stuff. More DBs in the game, safeties and corners, whoever he's got at his disposal. You're going to see him playing a lot more on third down.”
The Colts' secondary has had a complete revamp this offseason, but time will tell how it pans out. As training camp approaches, the team should finalize its rotation ahead of Week 1, barring any injuries.