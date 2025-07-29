Colts' Ballard Raves About Bernhard Raimann Extension
The Indianapolis Colts signed left tackle Bernhard Raimann to a four-year extension worth $100 million on Monday night.
Raimann, who was originally selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft by Indianapolis, has been a staple piece of the Colts' offensive line since entering the league. In three seasons, Raimann has 40 starts and has proven to be one of the best young blindside blockers in all of football.
After initial reports suggested that the Colts and Raimann were experiencing disputes over extension talks, the team finally secured a deal that makes Raimann one of the highest-paid players at his position.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard shared his thoughts after Raimann agreed to terms.
"Bernhard has worked extremely hard, and this contract extension is a testament to his character, dedication and persistence," Ballard said. "He exemplifies each of our team's four pillars and is a leader in our locker room. I'm excited for him and his family on this well-deserved contract extension."
Raimann was handed an 85.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last season, which ranked him as the eighth-best tackle in the league. In 856 offensive snaps, he committed six penalties and allowed four sacks. Still, he was ranked as a top-15 blocker in both the ground game and pass protection.
After arriving in America to continue his dreams of making it to the NFL, Raimann was originally recruited by Central Michigan University as a tight end. Raimann eventually switched to the offensive line, and it was the right call. In 2021, PFF named Raimann as a First-Team All-American member following a strong senior year.
The Colts lost two starting linemen in Ryan Kelly and Will Fries this offseason, so it's a huge plus to nail down Raimann's contract before the 2025 season begins. Indianapolis will rely on him and Quenton Nelson to hold down the fort on the left side of the line. Nelson is now the second-highest paid member of Indy's O-Line, behind Raimann.
