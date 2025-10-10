Colts Clash with Cardinals to Feature Can't Miss Matchup
The Indianapolis Colts are 4-1 heading into a cross-conference clash with the 2-3 Arizona Cardinals. While this matchup looks easy for the Colts on paper, the Cardinals have only lost their three games by a total of five points.
This might be closer than some think, and while everyone has discussed Shane Steichen's offense, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, Indy's defense has also done its part under Lou Anarumo. This means there will be matchups to watch when Arizona's offense faces the Colts' defense.
Pro Football Focus believes that a key matchup to watch in this tilt is cornerback Charvarius Ward versus wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Here's what Bradley Locker had to say about the head-to-head battle.
"Ward’s initial year with the Colts has turned back the clock to his heyday. His 83.0 PFF coverage grade is the fourth-best among qualifiers at the position, and he’s allowed only 67 yards into his coverage all year long."
Locker finished with, "More specifically, Ward sits in the 97th percentile in single-coverage grade and in the 84th percentile in forced incompletion rate."
Ward hasn't logged any interceptions, but similar to the sack metric with NFL defensive ends, that isn't always a good indicator of how well a cornerback is playing.
Ward has three pass breakups in four games, along with 13 tackles and only three missed tackles. So far, Ward has been worth every bit of his three-year, $54 million deal he signed with Indianapolis during the offseason.
When Ward clashes with Harrison on Sunday, the former Second-Team All-Pro cornerback will have to account for the second-year wideout's size, athleticism, and strength. Harrison hasn't had an electric sophomore campaign, but he can still pose a big issue to defensive backs.
Harrison did well during his rookie year, posting 62 catches for 885 receiving yards (14.3 yards per catch) and eight touchdowns. This year, he's secured 20 catches on 32 targets for 306 receiving yards (15.3 yards per catch) and scored twice.
Harrison's massive frame and ability to out-muscle defenders in coverage is something Ward must account for. Luckily, Ward's physical style at the point of attack will give him the best chance at combating Harrison's strengths.
Yes, Harrison hasn't torn it up this year, but the Cardinals' offense has been sluggish, ranking 26th in total yards per game (288.4) and 23rd in points per game (20.6). Harrison can be better, but it's not been smooth sailing for offensive coordinator Drew Petzing this year as a whole.
This will be a great matchup to watch. Harrison has the raw skills to take over a game, while Ward is a technical master with years of experience at the highest defensive level.
We'll see who gets the upper hand when Sunday rolls around at Lucas Oil Stadium, with plenty on the line for both squads.