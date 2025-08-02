Colts Coaches 'Can't Wait' to See Jalen Travis in Action
The Indianapolis Colts recently gave star left tackle Bernhard Raimann a massive four-year, $100 million extension ($60 million guaranteed). This was with good reason, as Raimann has become a top 10-level tackle in the NFL.
But depth on the offensive line is key, and Indianapolis knows this all too well. Just a year ago (2024), then-rookie Matt Goncalves filled in for Raimann and Braden Smith at offensive tackle, accumulating 563 starting snaps.
Tanor Bortolini took over for the injured center Ryan Kelly (Minnesota Vikings) and earned valuable experience, which will serve him well. For training camp, Bortolini will battle veteran Danny Pinter to start at center.
Indianapolis continued to address key depth on the o-line by taking Iowa State's Jalen Travis in the fourth round (127th overall). Many won't bat an eye at picks past the second or third round, but considering Bortolini was a fourth-rounder and likely starts, it's significant.
Albert Breer at Sports Illustrated mentions how excited the Colts' coaching staff is for Travis after gathering the info. Breer wrote, "One other lineman to watch in camp: Fourth-round tackle Jalen Travis, a mountain of a lineman who the coaches can’t wait to see in pads."
Travis was a phenomenal pass-blocker, but he can use improvement against the ground, and he proved this through his Pro Football Focus metrics. Below is a brief breakdown.
-85.8 pass-blocking (475 snaps)
-58.5 run-blocking (374 snaps)
Travis showcased great athleticism and size, which the Colts covet in draft picks. Offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. pressed for Travis, which was a component of Indy taking him. Also, his athletic profile was also a persuasive one.
Travis is an impressive specimen to play tackle and can immediately provide more depth at a key position. While Raimann is one of the most promising offensive linemen, he still missed three games in 2024, and Smith has struggled with injuries, more insurance is always smart.
While a promising talent like Bortolini was drafted in the fourth round, Indy possesses another fourth-rounder who's struggled badly. This is Blake Freeland.
Freeland was tossed into a starting role for nine games during his rookie year, and looked overwhelmed and far too slow to catch elite, or even above-average, edge rushers. This is likely another factor in Travis being selected.
It's hard to say what the Colts have in Travis, as he's not played one down in the NFL. However, if he can be closer to Bortolini than Freeland, the Colts might have Smith's replacement if they decide to let him walk in 2026's free agency.
Raimann and Smith are excellent at their craft, but the offensive line has arguably the top chance for injuries in the NFL. Drafting Travis was a good move.
Now, Travis must put his skills on display in training camp, with the preseason starting on Thursday, August 7th, against the Baltimore Ravens. Travis will have a huge opportunity to give Indy confidence that he might be a starter in the future.
