Colts' Daniel Jones Among Top Fantasy Pickups
The Indianapolis Colts showed their offensive capabilities against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. Shane Steichen's attack logged 418 total yards, with 272 coming through the air from the quarterback Daniel Jones in his first start with Indy.
This is precisely why Pro Football Focus and Nathan Jahnke have Jones among the top fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 2.
Here's what Jahnke had to say about the new Colts offensive leader.
"Jones was a top-10 fantasy quarterback in 2022, thanks largely to his rushing production. He reminded us of that in Week 1. He ran for two touchdowns and added 272 yards and a score through the air, completing 22 of 29 passes. His top targets were wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and tight end Tyler Warren, helping him post 29.5 fantasy points."
Jones was surgical against Miami, completing 75.9 percent of his passes (22/29) while finding seven different receivers. Rookie tight end Tyler Warren led the way with seven catches on nine targets (76 yards), but Michael Pittman Jr. was tops in receiving yards (80).
The other recipients featured Jonathan Taylor (three for 27 yards), AD Mitchell (two for 21 yards), Josh Downs (two for 12 yards), Mo Alie-Cox (one for 20 yards), and Alec Pierce (one for 36 yards).
Jones also showed his rushing ability, notching 26 rushing yards on seven attempts (3.7 average) with an additional duo of touchdowns on the ground. Jones was able to display all of his skills against the Dolphins, and Steichen seemed to get the best out of him.
Picking up Jones in fantasy leagues is a smart move, especially if he can continue his great play against the Denver Broncos. While it might be a better idea to sit him this week and wait, he'll be a great addition if he can get through a difficult Vance Joseph scheme.
The Broncos are far better on that side of the football than what the Dolphins showed Indianapolis, and Joseph will throw names like Nik Bonitto, Zach Allen, and Jonathan Cooper at Jones to try and create pressure.
As for Jones' receiving weapons, they'll be graced by cornerbacks Pat Surtain II, Ja'Quan McMillian, and Riley Moss, as well as talented safety Talanoa Hufanga. Expect passing windows to be tigher for Jones and his internal clock to work quicker against Denver's aggressive defense (28 pressures in Week 1).
Jones had the best possible start to his tenure with the Colts against Miami, but this will be the true test of what he presents in Steichen's offense.
Last year, the Colts fell apart at Mile High when they faced Denver, but they have a golden chance to avenge an embarrassing loss in 2024 with a competent offense, smothering defense, and a second-straight home victory to start the 2025 season at 2-0.