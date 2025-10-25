Daniel Jones is Balling Out — But Colts Haven’t Offered a Dime Yet
The Indianapolis Colts hold a league-best 6-1 record through seven weeks of play, and quarterback Daniel Jones is playing the best football of his career in the process.
As the Colts keep things rolling, the team has yet to discuss any contract extension with Jones, per The Athletic's Dianni Russini.
"The Colts and Daniel Jones have yet to discuss an extension," Russini wrote. "Jones, the QB of the AFC’s lone one-loss team, signed a one-year, $14 million deal in March."
Considering Jones' focus and preparation on the next opponent every week, the two sides probably feel that any contract talks would be distracting. Additionally, the Colts might want to see how any potential postseason run goes before offering a new contract.
In seven games with the Colts, Jones already has double the number of wins as he had in his last two years with the New York Giants. His unprecedented success in Indianapolis has fans hoping he chooses to stay in the Circle City for the near future.
Jones has thrown for 1,790 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions on a 71% completion rate. To complement his passing stats, Jones has rushed for 83 yards and four more scores.
After offseason drama surrounding who would be named the Colts' starting quarterback, it seems that Shane Steichen's decision is already paying off. Jones came to Indianapolis because he figured he could get playing time, and he was right.
In every win that Jones plays over 50% of the snaps, the veteran receives a $100k bonus. If the Colts reach 10 wins, that'll be an extra $1 million for Jones.
Any extension would likely be more focused on guarantees rather than incentives. Jones' agency, Athletes First, helped Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott negotiate the largest NFL contract by annual salary in history ($60 million).
Jones' future deal wouldn't run the Colts' pockets for nearly as much, but a realistic amount could be about $40 million annually. A comparable player is Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, who revived his career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 after leading the team to a 14-3 record.
Darnold earned a three-year deal worth just over $100 million in free agency. Though he opted not to stay in Minnesota, the case would probably be different for the Colts.
Jones had to win a competition for the starting job; meanwhile, Darnold was handed the keys after rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy went down with a season-ending injury. The Vikings opted to stick with the guy they drafted, but Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is already becoming an afterthought.
It's impossible to know exactly what's happening in the Colts' front office, but it'd be hard to imagine that Jones wouldn't be interested in signing another deal with the Colts.
The focus remains on winning the games that Jones is under contract for, as it should be.