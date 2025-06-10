Colts QB Lands Bold Prediction to Win Major NFL Award
Coming into the 2025 NFL season, a vast majority of conversations involving the Indianapolis Colts have centered upon what's to come for the year ahead at their quarterback position.
And while it seems like a good chunk the general consensus around major outlets views the Colts' quarterback situation with a bit of pessimism, ESPN's Peter Schrager recently had both a bold and positive outook for how one signal caller in the mix could pan out.
During a segment on ESPN's Get Up!, Schrager rattled off an intriguing, and somewhat wild prediction for how the Colts' quarterback situation could unravel– pinning Daniel Jones as the eventual QB1 of this offense, and even naming him the favorite to win next season's Comeback Player of the Year.
I think Daniel Jones is the early favorite for Comeback Player of the Year," Schrager said. "I think he's going to win that starting job, and I think he's got a very good offense in Indianapolis. In a fresh new place, with a fresh new start, it's going to be him an Anthony Richardson, who's dealing with an injury right now. Jones is going to have the leg-up in the competition coming in because of that, and I believe that he and Shane Steichen might be able to put together a good season, in what I believe to be a watered-down AFC South after Houston. This guy could be the one that we're talking about, like we talked about with [Sam] Darnold last year."
It's far from an unreasonable take from Schrager. If Jones can catch fire early in this Colts offense, not only does he have the tools to succeed and overcome a lacking surrounding division, but he has the worthy case to take home that aforementioned hardware as well.
For Jones, though, it all starts with taking those initial steps in winning the keys to this offense as the starting quarterback ahead of Week One. In the meantime, Anthony Richardson is suffering from his shoulder surgery, taking him out of OTAs and minicamps, which could have a snowball effect on how this battle finishes out.
But if Richardson is able to bounce back quickly from his injury while showing enough upside in the weeks ahead of the regular season's kickoff, the incumbent could easily have the edge in taking those snaps. And for the Colts' offseason signing, that leaves him on the bench waiting for an opportunity, and puts that aspired CPOTY award in a bit of jeopardy.
Yet, if Jones can climb that ladder up the depth chart early while taking advantage of his current edge on Richardson, the road remains wide open for a vastly improved showing, and even a career-revival type of season.
Needless to say, it'll be a fascinating training camp and quarterback battle set to unravel in Indianapolis.