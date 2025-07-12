Daniel Jones Projected to Win Colts QB Battle Easily
Daniel Jones was signed on a one-year, $14 million deal to come to the Indianapolis Colts and compete with Anthony Richardson. While it's a smart move by the Colts, since Richardson had such a bad season, it's also a sign that the franchise isn't 100 percent confident in their former fourth-overall selection.
It's not to say the Colts don't believe in Richardson at all, but rather, they must win now and can't wait for the athletic field general to develop. Richardson was drafted as a 'project quarterback' that the Colts hoped Shane Steichen could mold, but it's been quite the opposite.
Richardson has looked shaky and overwhelmed on the field, has missed 19 games due to injuries, and took huge steps back in his second year to look like he's still a project under center. This type of struggle opens up a bigger opportunity than ever for Jones to harness the starting gig.
Bleacher Report has Jones taking over at starter, and with a considerable margin in a bold prediction. Moe Moton lays out the reasoning.
"This offseason, the Indianapolis Colts signed Jones, who had a short stint on the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad and active roster after the New York Giants released him in November of last year. The seventh-year pro can turn this opportunity into a career rebirth."
It's true to say Jones can have a career rebirth with a head coach like Steichen and an offensive supporting cast that features more weapons than Jones has ever had around him.
Moton concludes with a big projection, stating: "Jones wins this battle in a landslide."
It's a reality the Colts didn't want to face when they selected Richardson, but has come to fruition; he might not be a starter-level QB in the NFL. While Richardson might not be lost, the Colts can't wait around and must get more consistency at quarterback now.
That probably comes from the veteran Jones, who has played plenty of football and is far more accurate than Richardson. Jones does possess a career record of 24-44-1, but did help lead the New York Giants to the playoffs and a Wild Card victory (2022).
The Giants weren't a fit for Jones after six seasons, as the franchise decided it was time to part ways. Now, he has a golden opportunity to take back his starting ways while helping the Colts compete for the playoffs and their first AFC South title in a decade.
It's not a lock to start for Jones just because Richardson struggled last year, and hasn't played much in the offseason. Many things can happen. Jones could struggle, Richardson might take off upon his return, along with plenty of other scenarios.
However, while those situations are possible, Jones appears to be the front-runner to start. This means that Richardson's future in Indy is uncertain, and the fog is only getting thicker as the Colts approach training camp.
