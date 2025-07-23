Colts' Daniel Jones Ready to Win Starting QB Gig
The Indianapolis Colts' 2025 training camp is full steam ahead, and the quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones will be the centerpiece of it all.
Due to Richardson missing part of OTAs and Minicamp, he is behind Jones and is likely to sit as the backup until proven otherwise. However, for the opening training camp practice, each quarterback saw three offensive sets with the first team.
Shane Steichen, Richardson, and Jones all addressed the media for the first training camp practice of 2025. This piece will focus on a few questions for Jones and the answers that followed.
One inquiry for Jones was how he felt about Steichen addressing him and Richardson about the quarterback competition, opening up with honesty. Jones replied, “Yeah, I certainly appreciate it. He’s been up front since the spring. Since we all got back here, and I think as a player you always appreciate a coach being up front and transparent with you and communicating.”
The downside to interviewing Jones is that the former New York Giants QB isn't going to give anything but coach-speak-type answers. However, it sounds like Jones embraced this competition early, hence why he chose Indy as his next destination post-New York (six seasons).
Jones' career has been heavily criticized, marked by underwhelming seasons and a brutal record of 24-44-1. But, this is the most talented team Jones has ever been a part of, so perhaps he'll elevate at the perfect time.
Jones was accurate in his first training camp practice with the Colts, completing 7/8 passes, but threw a pick to corner Kenny Moore II. Jones isn't a risk taker, so players underneath like Josh Downs and Tyler Warren will benefit heavily. Not to say Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce can't thrive, but Jones turns to the safer throws closer to the line of scrimmage.
The next question for Jones was regarding what he feels he needs to do to earn the starting quarterback gig. Here was Jones' reply: “I think just performing at a high level. Showing consistency – in my preparation consistency, on the field and my performance. Like I said, it's a long process and focusing on kind of what I'm doing day-to-day I thinks the best way to go about it. So, that's what I'm focused on.”
The issue is that Jones hasn't shown much consistency through his 69 starts. Through that NFL experience, Jones has thrown for a safe 14,582 passing yards (208.3 per game), 70 touchdowns through the air, and 47 interceptions.
While Jones does have the lead to start, he, like Richardson, must prove he can head an offense. He was mostly ineffective as a Giant, but showed glimpses of his athleticism, accuracy, and leadership.
This battle will shape what the Colts do for 2025 and beyond. If Jones does take over under center and has a career revival, it might spell the end for Richardson in Indianapolis.
Day two of training camp starts at 10 am tomorrow at Grand Park.
