Colts' Daniel Jones Reveals What Will Determine Successful Season
When Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen named Daniel Jones as the team's starting quarterback over Anthony Richardson Sr., the move signaled that the Colts believe they are in "win-now" mode.
"I think this league is a year-to-year league," Steichen said on August 19th. "What do I feel is best for the Indianapolis Colts in 2025? I’ve got to make these decisions. ... I got to go with what I feel is right.”
Simply put, the Colts think Jones gives them a better chance to win in 2025.
Steichen trusts Jones to better execute the offense, believing the veteran quarterback will get the group into the right calls and distribute the football to the numerous playmakers at his disposal. With Jones, Indy believes they have a team capable of making the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
However, for Steichen's decision to be proven right and for Jones' tenure as the starting quarterback to be considered a success, the Colts must win. Jones acknowledged as much on Wednesday ahead of the Colts' Week 1 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.
"Quarterbacks are judged by winning," Jones admitted. "I think teams are judged by winning games. So, that’s what I'm focused on. I think we have a group of guys who are all kind of focused the same way. So, I'm excited to get out there."
The wins have been hard to come by for Jones throughout his six-year career. While quarterback wins are not necessarily a good indication of a player's ability or their future success, Jones has a 24-44-1 career record since being taken No.6 overall by the New York Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft
His lone winning season was in 2022, when the Giants went 9-6-1 in games started by Jones en route to a win against the Minnesota Vikings in the wild card round. Since that 2022 campaign, Jones is 3-13 as a starter, leading to his release from the Giants and a brief stint as a backup with the Vikings last season.
However, a change of scenery can sometimes be exactly what is needed. Just as Geno Smith, Baker Mayfield, and Sam Darnold have experienced career resurgences with new teams, Jones could be the next quarterback to turn things around. The Colts certainly hope that to be the case.
"A new environment, new opportunity for (Jones) to go out and prove it," Steichen stated. "He's had success in this league. He's had his ups and downs, but it's a great opportunity for him on Sunday and this season to go prove it.”
Jones' first chance to prove it comes Sunday afternoon when the Dolphins come to Lucas Oil Stadium. The Dolphins had a similar season to the Colts last year, with both teams finishing 8-9 and barely missing the playoffs. Both teams enter 2025 eager to improve and pushing to return to the postseason.
Jones has only played the Dolphins once before, going 14-of-20 (70%) for 119 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in a 31-16 loss during the 2023 season. Jones was also sacked six times that afternoon, leaving the game on the final sack of the day with a neck injury.
The veteran quarterback will have to be prepared for the dangerous Dolphins' pass rush yet again. Defensive tackle Zach Sieler is coming off back-to-back 10.0-sack seasons, earning him a three-year, $64 million extension this offseason. Pass rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips have recovered from their respective knee injuries and are ready to go as well.
Add in talented players like Matthew Judon, Chop Robinson, and rookie Kenneth Grant, and the Colts will have their hands full up front. Jones will have to navigate the pressure effectively by getting the ball out quickly and accurately to his receivers, keeping Indy's offense on track.
“I think they’ve got a good front," Jones explained. "I think when you look at that, there's a lot of impact players there up front. I think we have a strong front up front. So, I think that it's good matchup for us, but a lot of good players, and we'll study them, be ready for it."
Fortunately for Jones and the Colts' offense, the Dolphins' secondary has plenty of question marks. Outside of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, there are very few proven names on the backend of Miami's defense. While Jones should have opportunities for success, he is not taking any area of this defense lightly.
"Good players in the backend, too, smart guys who can make plays," Jones remarked. "But yeah, I think we'll continue to study it and develop our game plan through this week.”
Not only is Jones striving to capture his first win in a Colts uniform, but he'll also be the next quarterback attempting to break Indy's Week 1 curse. Yes, the Colts still have yet to win their Week 1 matchup since 2013, Andrew Luck's second season in the NFL. The Colts are 0-10-1 in Week 1 over that span.
What better way for Jones to quiet the skeptics, of which there are many, than by giving the Colts their first Week 1 victory in over a decade?
"I think it's important," Jones revealed about Week 1. "First game of the season, and you want to get off to a good start. ... Put a lot of preparation and time into this. We've had a long training camp, made a lot of progress, and you're eager to get out there for the first game.”
While the first game will not determine the entire 2025 season for Jones and the Colts, it could set the tone for a campaign that will undoubtedly decide the future direction of the franchise. And if Jones, Steichen, and plenty of others want to be a part of that future, there is only one solution.
Winning.