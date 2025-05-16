Colts Forecasted to Fall Short of Expectations
The Indianapolis Colts have their 2025 schedule set, with mounting expectations and pressure filling the situation for names like Anthony Richardson, Shane Steichen, and Chris Ballard, among others. Now that the schedule is official, there are predictions to follow.
Sports Illustrated had Matt Verderame place his, and for the Colts, it's business as usual with a middling record that impresses nobody.
Verderame has Indianapolis repeating their underwhelming 2024 campaign at a mediocre 8-9 record. Here's the lowdown.
"Shane Steichen is entering his third year at the helm, and the Colts are still trying to make the playoffs, and find their franchise quarterback. This season, Indianapolis will have to play well within the AFC South while finding some home victories against the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Cardinals, Broncos and Raiders. It’s possible Indianapolis finally finds the postseason."
It's interesting that Verderame claims 'it's possible Indianapolis finally finds the postseason' because an 8-9 record isn't likely to get them there. The Colts can't complete a postseason trip at 8-9 unless most of those victories are within the division to steal the AFC South crown from the Houston Texans.
Matchups like the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, and San Francisco 49ers will be tough. Also, the Colts have two meetings with the reigning AFC South champion Texans, against which Indy went 0-2 last year, albeit the games ending closely.
Unless a wild scenario plays out, the Colts must notch more than eight wins to qualify for the playoffs. However, the most important piece to any chance at sliding into the postseason is improvement under center, and the Richardson versus Daniel Jones battle will be the zenith of stories to follow coming out of Indianapolis.
If Indianapolis can get some consistency from the most important position in football, there's hope that they can take the division (first time since 2014) and secure themselves a Wild Card spot (first trip since 2020). These goals are likely top of mind for the entire coaching staff, players, and front office.
Indianapolis can't fall apart again, as this squad is on the last leg of the Ballard-Steichen formula before it's torn down, and a restart is in order. While all eyes will undoubtedly be on Richardson and Jones and what happens there, the rest of the team has to step up for success to become a reality.
Now that the schedule is released, the draft is complete, and the big-time free agent signings have happened, Indianapolis must focus on its critical offseason to set itself up for winning ways in the 2025 campaign.
