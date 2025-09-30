Colts' Defense Offers Huge Fantasy Upside vs. Raiders
Top-notch defense was not on display for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 as they allowed 462 total yards and 27 points to the Los Angeles Rams.
The Colts hadn't allowed that many yards in a game since Week 5 last season against the Jacksonville Jaguars (497 yards). Indy's defense was torn apart by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and blossoming star Puka Nacua, who finished the day with 13 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown.
Despite such an underwhelming performance in Week 4, the Colts have a favorable home matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5.
NFL.com editor Dan Parr sees the Colts' defense as the most valuable waiver wire addition, and they're rostered in only 23% of leagues.
"The Colts' defense hit a snag when it ran into the Rams on Sunday, but I like its bounce-back chances with the Raiders on deck," Parr wrote. "No one has thrown more interceptions than Las Vegas' Geno Smith (seven), and Indy's D has posted two 13-point games in fantasy already this season."
As Parr mentioned, Geno Smith has struggled in his first month as a Raider. Even though he's reunited with head coach Pete Carroll, Smith has had a couple of three-interception performances in Las Vegas. He's thrown for only six touchdowns, meaning he has a negative touchdown-to-interception ratio as of now.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Colts' defense has a forced a turnover in every game this season, and they'll have a real chance to keep that streak going against the Raiders.
In addition to turnovers, the Colts have gotten their pass rush going over the past few weeks. Indy took down Cam Ward four times in their win against the Tennessee Titans, and they brought down Stafford three times this past Sunday.
Las Vegas has allowed the eighth-most sacks in the league, so putting Smith under pressure early will be key for the Colts' pass rush. Edge rusher Laiatu Latu recorded his first sack of the year against the Rams, so it's the perfect time for him to be getting hot ahead of a two-game homestand.
Opposing defenses have averaged 9.5 fantasy points per game against Vegas. The top performers were the Los Angeles Chargers, who recorded 14 points in a three-interception, two-sack performance. The Chargers allowed only nine points and held the Raiders to just 218 total yards.
The Colts have shown they can put up points, too. The Colts' defense scored 14 against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 thanks to a two-interception, three-sack showing against Tua Tagovailoa. In Week 3, the Colts scored 16 points against the Titans thanks to an early pick-six from nickel cornerback Kenny Moore II.
If the Colts' defense or special teams can get across the goal line, any waiver wire addition would instantly pay off. With bye weeks starting this weekend, the Colts could be an ideal temporary substitute for your fantasy team.