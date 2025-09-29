Colts’ Defensive Flaws Exposed in Loss to Rams
After the Indianapolis Colts’ emotion-packed Week 4 battle with the Los Angeles Rams, the latter came away with the win.
People will point fingers at Colts second-year receiver Adonai Mitchell after Sunday’s gut-wrenching loss at SoFi. That’s the surface-level narrative, but Indianapolis didn’t lose to the Rams because of one player or one mistake.
Indianapolis lost in Week 4 because of two far more pressing issues — a sputtering pass rush and a depleted secondary — both of which were impossible to ignore.
First, let's address the defensive line. This group still isn’t generating consistent pressure.
Indianapolis entered Week 4 ranked 29th in pass rush grade. They went up against the league’s second-ranked passing attack — and the result was predictable.
Rams veteran QB Matthew Stafford completed 29 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. He had a field day, and the pass rush was badly needed to help slow him down.
Yes, the Colts finished with three sacks and nine quarterback hits. But Stafford dropped back 45 times, and on 73 percent of those attempts, he was untouched.
When Stafford had time, he carved up the Colts' secondary. And too often, he had all the time in the world.
Generating a pass rush is about more than just sacks. It’s about disruption, even when the quarterback stays upright.
Getting hands in throwing lanes. Collapsing the pocket. Forcing him off his spot. Anything to keep him from sitting comfortably in the pocket for what seemed like an eternity.
That disruption didn’t happen nearly enough, and Stafford shredded the Indianapolis defense as a result.
Encouragingly, the Colts already have the pieces they need on that defensive line.
DeForest Buckner, Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu — this is not a unit short on playmakers. They just need to play to their level.
So while the lack of pressure is concerning, it isn’t a cause for immediate panic. The Colts’ secondary is far more troubling for the current state of this team.
Injuries to the defensive backfield have left the roster thin, and the Rams fully exploited the Colts' depleted DB room.
With Colts defensive backs Kenny Moore II and Jaylon Jones sidelined, veteran corner Xavien Howard was tasked with covering Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. It was a mismatch from the first drive.
Per PFF’s in-game data, Howard allowed seven receptions on nine targets for 112 yards and a touchdown. Stafford posted a 155.6 passer rating when throwing his way.
Nacua finished with 170 yards. And Howard was left chasing him all afternoon. This isn’t a knock on Howard. He’s a veteran fighting uphill in a brutal matchup.
The real issue was the lack of in-game adjustment. Once it was clear Howard couldn’t keep up, the Colts never made a change.
This is where the ghosts of Gus Bradley’s defenses reappear. His units became infamous for stubborn, vanilla Cover-2 looks that refused to adapt.
Opposing quarterbacks used to circle the Colts’ secondary as “get-right” games. Sunday felt like one of those throwbacks.
It isn’t for lack of front-office investment. Chris Ballard deserves credit for adding talent to the secondary this offseason. Charvarius Ward and Cam Bynum were strong moves.
But depth matters in the NFL. And right now, the Colts secondary is stretched to its breaking point.
When that happens, elite quarterbacks feast. Stafford’s 375 yards and three touchdowns proved the point. So yes, Adonai Mitchell made costly errors. But those mistakes weren’t the main reasons Indianapolis lost.
Until the pass rush consistently disrupts the pocket and the defensive coaching staff proves willing to adjust on the fly, the Colts will remain vulnerable against high-powered passing attacks.
And if those issues aren’t fixed quickly, this promising 3–1 start could collapse in a hurry.
The good news? Both problems are fixable. The question is whether the Colts will make the changes now — or wait until it’s too late.
The Colts do have a chance to regroup. Four of their next six games come against the Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, and Atlanta Falcons.
None of those opponents currently boasts a dangerous passing attack. That stretch provides a window for the secondary to get healthy and find its rhythm before tougher opponents arrive.
The loss in Los Angeles doesn’t erase the Colts’ 3–1 start. But it made clear what must change for this team to be taken seriously.
