Colts' DeForest Buckner 'Encouraged' By Laiatu Latu's Growth
The Indianapolis Colts have done a notable job this offseason at bolstering certain spots on their reconstructed defense under new coordinator Lou Anarumo. However, one area that is inarguably dependent on the development of a returning player is the defensive line, as defensive end Laiatu Latu looks to make the big jump into the NFL's premier pass rusher category.
The Colts finished near the bottom of the league in sacks last season with 36 despite making Latu the first defensive player selected in the draft. Individually, Latu got into the backfield quite a bit but only finished the season with 4.0 sacks.
"Yeah, Latu, it's just his confidence, his rushing, and also not being a one-trick pony -- (last year) was just throwing his fastball," Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said this week when asked what growth he's seen from Latu this summer. "You know, he's been doing a really good job this offseason getting to his counter move if his first move doesn't work, or a secondary move, and things like that, and continuing to rush and come up with sacks, if you want to call it, in practice. So, it's been fun and encouraging to see."
Whether it was speaking to the coaching staff or Latu himself at the beginning of the offseason, getting stronger and also finishing plays with sacks rather than hurries or hits on the quarterback were the biggest changes Latu was said to need to make.
Latu was credited with 12 QB hits as a rookie despite only coming away with 4.0 sacks. Plus, he had a missed tackle rate above 20%, according to Pro Football Focus. However, both Buckner and Anarumo are encouraged by the changes they've seen in Latu over the course of the offseason.
“The great rushers have misses," Anarumo said. "It's just a matter of finishing. I don't see anything that would say to me that, ‘Hey, he's not ever going to be that type of guy.’ I think he's going to have a great year and show everybody – he's a great guy first and foremost, like we have a lot of great men on this team, but he's about the right stuff, and I think he's going to have a hell of a year.”
Outside of Latu, the Colts also have Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, Tyquan Lewis, and JT Tuimoloau rushing off the edge. However, Paye's season-high in sacks is 8.5, and he's never played a full season. Ebukam is 30 years old and coming off an Achilles tear. Lewis is a fine rotational player, but has never had more than 4.0 sacks in a season, and Tuimoloau is a rookie, who's in a heavy competition for snaps.
Latu, now a starter for the defense, will be relied on to step up and be the alpha-dog pass rusher he was drafted to be.