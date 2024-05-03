Pro Football Focus Ranks Colts 2024 Draft Class Among Tops in NFL
The Indianapolis Colts can be pleased with how their 2024 NFL Draft concluded. With nine picks and plenty of talent to help the franchise succeed, it’s getting attention from other sports outlets.
Recently, Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson wrote his top 10 favorite team draft classes from this year’s spectacle. The Colts were one of the squads to make Monson’s list. Here’s what he said of Indianapolis.
The Colts could have left the computer to auto-draft for them after Day 1 and I still would have liked this draft.
Getting Laiatu Latu with the 15th overall pick is an outstanding move. If his neck was cleared medically, he has a prospect production profile that puts him above the likes of Will Anderson Jr. and Aidan Hutchinson, and trailing only players like Myles Garrett and Nick Bosa.
Latu earned a 96.3 PFF grade last season, and the Colts of all teams selecting him shows that they buy into his elite athleticism.
Adonai Mitchell in the second round is also outstanding value. He has first-round talent, and though he has a little more work to do than some other receivers to hit his ceiling, the Colts can afford to let that play out. Tackle Matt Goncalves and center Tanor Bortolini are excellent depth additions, and receiver Anthony Gould could be a real weapon in the return game in addition to anything he can bring to the table as a receiver.
Selecting UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu was initially shocking to some, but well worth the selection. Latu was a terror to opposing offensive lines in 2022 and 2023, racking up an impressive 85 tackles (34 for loss), 23.5 sacks, two interceptions and fumbles forced. He also provides valuable pressure on passers, as his 62 pressures and 36 hurries in 2023 are elite-level metrics.
Latu's main documented weakness is as a run defender. But, he still notched an 82.1 against the ground attacks, per PFF. This isn’t a bad number and shows Latu’s dominance as a pass-rusher when his run defense is considered a glaring weakness. Expect Latu to fit in fantastic with DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, and Kwity Paye.
As for Texas receiver Adonai Mitchell, he could become the answer Indianapolis has needed to fill their starters at wideout. While current receiver Alec Pierce will likely begin the year as the starter, Mitchell won’t be held in check for long. It is worth saying that Pierce can still hit his stride and even be involved, even if Mitchell takes his WR3 role.
During the 2023 season with the Longhorns, Mitchell showed electric capabilities by catching 55 passes for 845 receiving yards (15.4 per catch) and 11 touchdowns in 14 games. He also possesses elite size and speed with incredible hands, which are fantastic qualities in an offense coached by Shane Steichen. After the Mitchell draft pick, Anthony Richardson’s notable weapons include Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Pierce, and running back Jonathan Taylor.
It’s not hard to see why this is a likable draft class for Indianapolis. Even after the second round, they continued addressing offensive line, cornerback, coverage linebacker, and defensive front depth. With a big year ahead for Steichen, Richardson, and the Colts franchise, how will the off-season play out as the NFL prepares for the upcoming 2024 season?
We’ll have to wait and see as prep gets underway for the league.
