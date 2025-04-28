Colts Earn Praise for 2025 Draft
The Indianapolis Colts have concluded their 2025 NFL draft with eight new names, including the dynamic and coveted Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.
However, with so much riding on succeeding in 2025, the picks had to be well thought out and address multiple roster needs to help bolster everything for head coach/offensive play caller Shane Steichen and new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
The team looks a bit different now that the rookies have joined the ranks, so it's time to give the grades. Pro Football Focus handed out a B+ to the Circle City team, which nodody can scoff at.
One of the biggest goals was to address the tight end: a massive check with Warren. After an award-winning 2024 season where he secured 104 catches for 1,233 receiving yards and eight scores, it's clear that Warren will help change the offense.
Next, Indianapolis secured J.T. Tuimoloau from Ohio State. The National champion destroyed offensive lines in 2024 on his way to 12.5 sacks and 22 tackles for loss. He'll slot in nicely into Anarumo's defense.
The third round was cornerback Justin Walley from Minnesota, who surprised some with the selection, but was solid with the Golden Gophers. Walley logged seven picks and 155 tackles in his four years with the squad.
Round four consisted of Iowa State's offensive tackle Jalen Travis, who will compete with swing tackle Blake Freeland to back up Braden Smith and Bernhard Raimann. There's also the chance that, if it works out, Travis can be the successor to Smith once he tests free agency in 2025.
Round five, Indy secured their next running back to compete with Khalil Herbert in Kansas State's D.J. Giddens. The offensive weapon had his best season in 2024 with 1,343 rushing yards on 205 attempts for seven touchdowns and a 6.6 yards per carry average.
After a trade back, the Colts had two sixth-round selections. First, they took Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard. The former Duke Blue Devil played great, leading the Fighting Irish to a National Championship, along with tallying 38 all-purpose TDs (21 pass, 17 rush) and 3,767 all-purpose yards. Leonard is here to compete in the quarterback competition with Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.
The very next pick was defensive tackle from Alabama, Tim Smith. The Crimson Tide alum logged 124 tackles (15 for loss) and 6.5 sacks in five years. Expect Smith to be a run-stopping backup for Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner.
The last pick for Indy was Wisconsin safety/linebacker Hunter Wohler. The versatile defender had a good last two years with the Badgers, securing 191 tackles, two picks, and 12 passes defended. There's a chance that Wohler starts on Special Teams, a spot that the Colts covet.
It's a solid draft for Indy, and a B+ grade is warranted. The Colts will start to develop their new talents and see which ones can hit the ground running the most in 2025.
