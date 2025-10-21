Edgerrin James Identifies Colts' Biggest Remaining Threat
So far this season, nobody has been able to stop the eruptive Indianapolis Colts' offense.
The Colts took down the Los Angeles Chargers on the road in Week 7 to advance to 6-1 on the year, holding onto the number one seed in the AFC in the process. The Colts posted 38 points, making it their fifth 30-point game of the year.
Before their win, former Colts running back and Hall of Famer Edgerrin James was asked about the Colts' early success.
"I think this year it's totally different," James said. "It starts at the top with the big three. I call them the big three — the daughters have taken over this thing, they got this thing lined up the right way. Everybody's buying into it... You're gonna be shocked by what this team does."
James is referencing Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson, who took over the organization after long-time owner Jim Irsay passed away during the offseason.
Irsay-Gordon has garnered lots of social media attention for her presence on the sideline during games, but the players have loved an involved owner who knows what's going on not just in the building, but on the field, too.
"It's like a family over there," James explained. "When you see an owner that's out there, that means a lot. You can actually see what's going on. From a player's perspective, you got somebody out here that's really paying attention."
After crediting Irsay's daughters, James had to show love to running back Jonathan Taylor and quarterback Daniel Jones, who have been having career years.
"It starts with the running game, my boy JT," James said. "I always pull for the running backs. But you got Daniel Jones, who came from New York — one man's trash is another man's treasure."
Later that day, Taylor went on to record his third game with three touchdowns this season. He became the first Colts player in history to accomplish that feat.
Jones had another excellent performance against the Chargers, throwing for 288 yards and two touchdowns. Despite his struggles with the Giants, Jones has proven to be the man in Indianapolis.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Team to Watch For
James was asked one final question about the Colts: "Right now, who is their biggest threat left in the AFC South?"
"Before this game, I was saying the Jacksonville Jaguars," James said while the Jaguars were losing to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday morning. "But still, the Indianapolis Colts, five out of the last six games have been a problem against the Jaguars. So, I'm gonna stick with the Jacksonville Jaguars as being the threat, but we're not going off today's game."
The Jaguars went on to lose in London to the Rams, pushing them back to 4-3 on the season. At second place in the AFC South, the Jaguars could present some problems for Indianapolis.
The Colts haven't won in Jacksonville since 2014, meaning they've lost on the road to the Jaguars for nearly a decade.
If the Colts want to secure a division title, they'll have to mark their two games against the Jaguars as the most important ones on the schedule.
In the meantime, the Colts' next test will be against the 1-6 Tennessee Titans. The Colts already beat the Titans on the road, making them heavy favorites to wallop Tennessee at Lucas Oil Stadium.