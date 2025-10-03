Former Colts Defender Arthur Jones Passes Away at 39
Former Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens defensive end Arthur Jones passed away at age 39, per a statement made by Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta.
"We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones' sudden passing," DeCosta wrote in a statement posted by the Ravens on social media. "Arthur's presence was a gift to everyone he encountered. His big, bright smile, infectious energy and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others. He was kind, courteous and enthusiastic — always displaying a love for family, teammates and friends. We send our deepest condolences to the Jones family and all who loved Arthur."
The Colts have yet to release an official statement.
Jones signed with the Colts in 2014 after two straight 4.0-sack seasons in Baltimore. Jones appeared in nine games in his first year in Indy, recording 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, 23 total tackles (three for loss), and four quarterback hits.
In that same year, Jones helped the Colts reach the 2014 AFC Championship game, where the team lost to the New England Patriots.
Two years before that, Jones won a Super Bowl with the Ravens. He recorded one sack in the Super Bowl, taking down San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for a six-yard loss just before the infamous power outage.
Jones spent three years with the Colts, but missed the entire 2015 season due to an ankle injury. In his final year in Indy, Jones started in eight games, recording 30 total tackles.
Jones ended his career as a member of the Washington Commanders, where he appeared in one game.
Jones is survived by his brothers Chandler Jones, who was a two-time first-team All-Pro defensive end, and Jon 'Bones' Jones, a world champion MMA fighter. The three brothers are some of the most gifted athletes the world has ever seen.
Arthur was originally drafted in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL draft out of Syracuse University. In college, he recorded 145 total tackles (39 for loss), 6.5 sacks, and one pass defended. His natural talent earned him a lengthy NFL career, including a brief but memorable stint in Indianapolis.
Arthur Jones will forever be remembered as Super Bowl champion and an Indianapolis Colt.