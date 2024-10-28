Former Pro Bowl O-Lineman Blasts Colts' Anthony Richardson
The Indianapolis Colts fell to 4-4 (1-3 division) after dropping their week eight road game to the Houston Texans 23-20. While there were good performances from names like Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs, and Dayo Odeyingbo, the team had an overall bad game and looked dejected as a squad during multiple instances, especially offensively. But it will be Colts' quarterback Anthony Richardson who will subject this piece.
In an episode of GET UP, former Pro Bowl offensive lineman and two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody went in on Richardson removing himself from the game for being winded.
Woody, a 12-year veteran of the NFL's trenches, was upset at Richardson for not sticking it out after an exhausting scramble shedding a defensive tackle against the Texans. One statement from Woody stood out: "I can't even wrap my mind around the fact that you're asking out of a game. You must be grossly out of shape or something else must be going on." Woody later exclaimed that if he were still suiting up, he would need to converse with his quarterback on why he took himself out following the end of the game.
While it seems like a curious decision, Richardson said after the contest he was "tired" from the play and decided to take himself out. Joe Flacco stepped in for the rest of the drive. But just a day later there's division on whether or not Richardson doing this is acceptable.
Richardson also has to shield himself from negative criticism regarding an inefficient day throwing the football against Houston (10/32 passing for 175 yards, 1 TD, and an interception). The young field general looked overwhelmed and didn't get much help from pass-catchers outside of Downs, as multiple throws were dropped in key situations that may have altered the game if brought in. While Richardson deserves a fair share of the blame given that he's the future for Indy, coach Shane Steichen's play calling was uninspired and vanilla at best, putting his QB in situations to fail, rather than succeed.
The Colts have a tough week ahead for criticism as they prepare to go to U.S. Bank Stadium for a road tilt in week nine on Sunday Night Football with the Minnesota Vikings. The last thing Steichen and his .500 team can afford is a distraction that might derail any momentum to possibly make a postseason push. Unfortunately, that distraction is in the form of his quarterback's 2024 season and if the former Florida Gator is truly ready to start under center.
