Colts Risers and Fallers in Disastrous Loss to Texans
The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium 23-20. While the score indicates a possible nail-biter, the game was anything but that for Indianapolis. After an ugly offensive display from Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson against the Texans, it's time to discuss the risers and fallers for the Colts after they dropped to 4-4 this afternoon.
Risers | Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs
While the Colts' offense overall wasn't good, running back Jonathan Taylor was a constant supply of progress for an otherwise weird game plan. Taylor had 20 carries for 105 rushing yards (5.3 average) and a score on the ground. The former Pro Bowler also had one grab for 12 receiving yards. After being sidelined for multiple weeks with an ankle injury, Taylor played fantastic football and didn't miss a beat. While Taylor did have 21 touches, he could have probably shouldered more and helped a limping Colts offense get a win. There will be questions for Steichen's offense and Richardson to answer after a disgusting showing, but not for Taylor as the top playmaker through eight weeks.
As for Josh Downs, he was the sole contributor in the receiving game, hauling in 4 catches for 109 receiving yards and a fantastic 69-yard touchdown from Richardson.
Outside of Downs, no other Colts receiver or player recorded more than 1 catch. There isn't much to write home about with the offense, but Taylor and Downs deserve their flowers for keeping the Colts' offense within three points to conclude the contest.
Faller | 3rd Down Efficiency
The Colts' offensive woes are reflected in their third-down efficiency. As arguably the most important down to convert, the Colts were dysfunctional, finishing 2/13 for a 15.4% clip. The Colts have the offensive weaponry to win these situations in Richardson, Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., and Downs, yet it wasn't meant to be against DeMeco Ryans' defense.
Indianapolis must address multiple areas offensively but needs to convert third downs more often to get into more advantageous positions. With so much difficult competition ahead on the Colts' schedule, this performance in key moments can't continue, or the losses may start piling up.
Riser | Kenny Moore II
The Colts' offense was inconsistent, but their defensive counterparts otherwise shined, and Kenny Moore II stood out in the secondary. The veteran defender finished with 7 tackles and 2 for loss, playing all over the field and getting stops when needed most.
It's no surprise that Moore was efficient, and while the Texans didn't have star pass-catcher Nico Collins (injured reserve), they still had Stefon Diggs for most of the contest and Tank Dell playing out of the slot. Along with another defensive player on this list, Moore earned recognition for another gutsy performance as one of the most reliable Colts stop troops.
Faller | Steichen's Play Calling
Richardson was erratic throwing the football, finishing 10/32 (31.3% completion), but Steichen's perplexing play calling must be called out. Starting with the passing game, Richardson was taking too many deep shots too often against the Texans. Given Richardson's struggles with accuracy, giving him plays to push the ball downfield constantly doesn't help with completing passes to gather confidence. There were multiple plays made by Downs but not much else was noteworthy from the passing attack.
As for the ground game, the lack of using Richardson's legs raises eyebrows. Against the Miami Dolphins, Richardson essentially powered the ground game with 14 rushes for 56 yards. However, he only had 6 rushes for 45 yards and was left throwing more often than not. This can't continue if Richardson is expected to survive as a QB especially given his talents as a runner are more developed than what he is as a passer.
Riser | Dayo Odeyingbo
Indianapolis' defensive front pressured Stroud constantly on Sunday afternoon, but defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo had a monster performance. The former Vanderbilt Commodore recorded 4 tackles (3 for loss), 3 QB hits, 1 sack, and a fumble recovery. The other sack on the day was from a returning defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.
It might go unnoticed by some, but Odeyingbo quietly leads Indianapolis this year in sacks with 3 and looked like a leader in the defensive trenches against Houston.
With Odeyingbo approaching a contract year in 2025, he may be earning a re-signing if he continues to perform like this for the Colts.
Faller | Anthony Richardson
It's not easy to say, but Richardson wasn't serviceable as a quarterback against the Texans. While Richarson dazzled with a few throws to Downs and an explosive run, teams can't win consistently in the NFL with QBs passing under 50%. However, Richardson was nightmarish with his accuracy in this one, finishing with an unacceptable 31.3% completion.
Richardson isn't getting better in the pocket and Steichen must adjust his scheme to account for the QB's development. Steichen can implement RPOs, quick reads, and easy decisions for Richardson, but his ideas have taken a step back against opposing coordinators in 2024. Indy can't afford to keep sliding with the stretch of games ahead or risk falling completely out of playoff contention.
